3 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe’s Favorites On May 5, 2025

On Monday, May 5, 2025, three zodiac signs are the universe’s favorites. While we know that the universe isn't sitting at a desk going over who the favorite of the day is, when the Moon aligns with Jupiter, we tend to feel singled out and somewhat special. Three zodiac signs wear this transit particularly well.

Being the universe's favorite means that we believe in ourselves and nothing can get us down. Not on this day, that's for sure. Jupiter's massive influence brings us peace of mind that allows us to rest in the confidence. We're not conceited, nor are we bragging about our wonderfulness, we're simply living in the delighted state of being. It's all good when we take in what the universe has to offer. Now let's see what these lucky astrological signs will experience on Monday thanks to the universe's blessings.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, when the Moon aligns with Jupiter, the energy is tailor-made for you. Big, bold, and full of promise; this is the stuff you thrive in. Confidence comes easily now, and it’s not ego, it’s knowing.

There’s a quiet victory in the air, and you’re walking right into it. You don’t need to push or prove. Just showing up in your full Aries glory is enough to draw the win your way. Something shifts on this day, and you notice it AND you claim it.

This is your invitation to bask, to trust in the goodness of just being alive. This day exists so that you can enjoy being the favorite without questioning why. You’ve earned it.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

The universe definitely sets out to lighten your load on this day, Libra. On May 5, the cosmic forces of nature set the scales just right for you, and this time, you don’t have to lift a finger. Moon and Jupiter deliver a message of calm power.

You’re not chasing balance anymore. You are the living example of it. That magnetic glow you feel is pulling in beauty, clarity, and even a little luck. You’re not here to hustle; you’re here to enjoy the grace of being in sync.

The universe sees you, Libra, and it’s quietly sending blessings your way. Don’t question them. Receive them with open arms. Gratitude leads the way. It's good to be alive!

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, the cosmic current is finally running at your speed, and holy smokes, does it feel good.

When the Moon aligns with Jupiter, your ruling planet, you get that rare combo of joy, clarity, and momentum. You’re flying high and fully present.

This isn’t about a breakthrough or a revelation. It’s simpler. It’s a day where life just works, and your optimism isn’t a stretch; it’s the truth, the real deal. You see the road ahead and you’re smiling, because everything in you says, "Yes. This."

The universe didn’t forget about you. In fact, it’s been planning this moment just for you. So lean in, lighten up, and keep going. You’re already golden.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.