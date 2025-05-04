5 Zodiac Signs With The Very Best Horoscopes On May 5, 2025

Pluto has officially stationed retrograde in Aquarius, helping five zodiac signs have the very best horoscopes on May 5, 2025. Today, Pluto, the planet of transformation, power, and repressed truth, is beginning its four-month-long backward transit in Aquarius. When Pluto hits reverse, it initiates a cosmic cleanse.

When Pluto finishes its retrograde journey, it will end at a critical degree that symbolizes new beginnings. The second time, Pluto starts up its direct motion again, you’ll know exactly who you are, how you want to show up, what your role in society is, and how you choose to wield your power. Five zodiac signs may experience a breakthrough and can step into their next era. They’ll receive divine downloads that help them see what’s hiding beneath the surface and reclaim their power in authentic and exhilarating ways. Pluto retrograde isn’t just a vibe shift for these five astrological signs, it’s a spiritual initiation.

Five zodiac signs with the very best horoscopes on May 5, 2025:

1. Taurus

Pluto stationing retrograde in Aquarius is here to shake the very foundations of your career path — and while you usually prefer steady, predictable progress, this helps you purposefully evolve. This slow shift enables you to dig deep and redefine what success means. You’ve spent years building security and stability, but now you’re being asked to dig deeper and ask: Is this truly fulfilling, or just familiar?

Over the next four months, the universe wants you to shed outdated ambitions that no longer resonate and step into a version of yourself that’s more authentic, more you. Your drive for influence and impact is rising, and this Pluto retrograde asks you to understand where that ambition comes from and how to wield it with integrity.

These next four months might test your grounded confidence. But, don’t stress because this is the universe’s way of allowing you to face those insecurities head-on and rise above them. Power struggles with authority figures or within your field may bubble up, but they’re just pressure points meant to help you reclaim your authority.

Pluto’s medicine isn’t always gentle but is effective: it detoxes what’s no longer working and makes space for something far more powerful. By the time this retrograde ends, you may not only be seeing your life path differently, but you’ll be operating from an entirely new level of self-mastery.

2. Virgo

Virgo, Pluto station retrograde in Aquarius will call on you to take a magnifying glass to your daily routines, work patterns and health habits and not just make little tweaks to the daily details, but sweeping transformations across the board to the way you move throughout your everyday life. Over the next four months, micro adjustments won’t cut it.

This retrograde is here to help you get to the root of what’s no longer working, whether it’s an unsustainable work ethic, a draining job environment or even the mental loops you get stuck in when trying to perfect your schedule. It’s time to realize that your worth is not tied to how much you can produce, how perfectly you perform, or how much responsibility you think you can shoulder.

This transformation may come with discomfort, mainly if you’re used to hiding behind your schedule or taking pride in doing it all. You may feel a little paranoid about how others perceive your work, especially as you take these steps to rework your schedule. But, this isn’t about losing control, Virgo, it’s about learning where your real power lies.

Pluto retrograde invites you to reclaim authority over your body, mind, and time. By the end of this four-month-long transit, you’ll be operating from a place of alignment, with daily rituals that nourish rather than deplete, and work that reflects your true self.

3. Libra

Libra, Pluto retrograde is ready to tip the scales and rock your world in the best way possible, of course. This transit is here to peel back the polished layers of how you’ve chosen to express love, joy, and creativity over the past few years. It’s revealing a deeper, more passionate version of you that may have been hiding because you were so focused on keeping the peace.

Your desires are shifting, your inspiration is evolving, and anything that once felt “nice enough” in how you express love, creativity, or leisure won’t cut it anymore. You want intensity. You crave authenticity. And this slow-burning retrograde is here to help you reclaim your right to experience deeply fulfilling pleasure, not just on the surface, but on a soul level.

For the next four months, you can expect a powerful transformation in expressing yourself, especially romance and creative pursuits. You’re stepping into a period where your creative talents can no longer be muted by fear or perfectionism. They demand to be seen and celebrated.

Perhaps you’re ready to pour yourself into a creative calling waiting for your full attention, or maybe you’re learning how to show up fully as you are and open yourself to a kind of love that embraces your truth.

This chapter isn’t just about fun and games anymore, it’s about depth, meaning, and self-expression that reflects who you are. Pluto’s retrograde pulls you deep into the depths of all you’re passionate about, and what you create from that space will be nothing short of extraordinary.

4. Scorpio

Pluto (your ruling planet) is stirring up something deep within you, Scorpio, something ancestral, emotional, and intensely personal. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius won’t trigger a shift in your external world, it will excavate your core. Your home, family dynamics, and inner sense of emotional security are all undergoing a slow yet powerful transformation right now.

What once felt like stable ground might start to feel shaky now, but you’re not losing your footing, because Pluto is clearing the way for something much more supportive ahead. Get ready, because Pluto retrograde is getting you to peel back layers of old conditioning, familial and household expectations, so that you can connect to what will truly make you feel safe, nurtured, and whole.

This retrograde may feel like a spiritual retreat into yourself, but it will be anything but passive. You’ll confront buried emotional and long-held resentments that can no longer remain hidden. While it could be tempting to grip tightly to the way things have always been, especially in your current space, Pluto wants you to surrender to the evolution.

By the end of Pluto retrograde, you’ll emerge from the depths stronger, clearer, and more emotionally empowered, with a stable foundation to back you up. You won’t just have found home, or made peace with your past, you’ll have finally figured out what safety and family mean to you.

5. Aquarius

Aquarius, Pluto just stationed retrograde in your sign, so you know you’ve got to be on this list today! Pluto stationing retrograde in your sign (for the first time since 1798) is marking a very special turning point in your evolution, and today, you might begin to feel the slow-burning intensity of this inner transformation. Pluto retrograde is here to reshape your self-image in real time. What you once may have accepted as just the way you are is now under review.

There’s a new you emerging, and it’s electric. Subtle shifts in your tone, your presentation, and the way you carry yourself are undergoing, and they are all a reflection of the more profound, more internal changes happening within you. You’re ready to begin the journey to reclaiming your power, and right now, anything that’s felt like a cage you won’t allow to contain your energy anymore.

But this evolution doesn’t come without growing pains, our dear Aquarius. As Pluto begins to unearth your subconscious motivations, you’ll come face to face with hidden fears of being rejected, controlled, seen as too much, which might make contemplate whether it’s safer to remain in play with your hardwire blueprint that society’s engrained in you rise above it and reclaim your power. Resist the urge to micromanage how others perceive this new you, and focus on what you can control.

Use this retrograde as a mirror to reflect, recalibrate, and release what’s no longer serving your authenticity. You’re ready to step into an evolution of the self that welcomes your most unapologetically original essence, and shock anyone who ever tried to put you in a box by simply being more of who you truly are.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.