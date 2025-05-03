3 Zodiac Signs Receive A Sign Of Hope For The Future On May 4, 2025

On Sunday, May 4, 2025, three zodiac signs receive a sign of hope for the future. It's easy to feel good during the early days of May, as this month seems to be so very uplifting and promising. We look to astrology for signs of hope, and this day brings it all home.

We believe in the brilliantly positive force of Moon trine Mercury. Life is good, and we are not about to stray from that kind of thinking. We will find a sign of hope on this day, during Moon trine Mercury, and so much of this has to do with the idea that we want it — we need it. It takes so very little to get us to believe again, and this Sunday starts it all up for us once more. Good for us.

Three zodiac signs receive a sign of hope for the future on May 4, 2025:

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You’re not one to count your chickens before they hatch, Virgo, but even you can’t deny the faint shimmer of hope showing up on the horizon. Moon trine Mercury clears the fog, and suddenly you’re smiling again, maybe even trusting the process a little more than usual.

This isn’t blind faith; this is earned optimism. You’ve been through enough to recognize a turning point when it’s right in front of you. You fought for this, Virgo. The universe is just handing you the confirmation.

There’s a peacefulness to it all now. The pressure lifts, the pace steadies, and you find yourself remembering what it feels like to believe again. Stay with that feeling. It’s real and it suits you.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Just when you were about to give in to cynicism, Libra, here comes the lift. The emotional climate changes, and the static you’ve been living under clears out. Moon trine Mercury brings the fresh air in, and suddenly things feel very, very positive.

You’ve been craving connection, reassurance, and above all...a reason to trust the future. That reason arrives now, subtle and bright like a private wink from the universe. It doesn’t scream, but oh, does it resonate.

Let yourself lean into the lightness of the moment. Not everything needs to be heavy or hard to be meaningful. The sign is here. Let it work its magic. Go with it, as you do, Libra.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

You've never been one to sit still for long, Sag, but even the wildest wanderers need a reason to believe the road ahead is worth it. On May 4, Moon trine Mercury reminds you that hope isn’t just some fluffy idea, it’s your fuel. And it’s flowing again.

You’ve been weathering your own internal storm, and somehow, without warning, the sky starts to clear. You feel yourself laughing again (out loud, yes), finding meaning in small moments, and for once, trusting the quiet. That’s not an accident.

Take this sign for what it is: all systems go. A cosmic yes. That future you’ve been dreaming about is not just a fantasy — it's totally possible as reality. Take that as your big sign, Sagittarius. It's all good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.