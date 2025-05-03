4 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe's Favorites On May 4, 2025

On Sunday, May 4, 2025, four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites. Big day, people! Pluto has now gone into retrograde, and that's huge news. The darkness is now at a halt, or at least it's in decline. We will notice an immediate shift in the feel of things. It's as if the obstacles are suddenly removed.

You could call this a special gift, a way out, a brightening of the shadows. What we couldn't see before now seems effortlessly visible. We see our mistakes, our troubles, what we didn't do right over the last few weeks, and we get to right those wrongs. During Pluto in retrograde, four zodiac signs come out of the dark and step directly into the light. It's positive and it is hope-filled.

Four zodiac signs are the universe's favorites on May 4, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

For the past few weeks, you’ve been charging forward, Aries, but it's felt like running through fog. Now, with Pluto in retrograde on May 4, the fog lifts, and you see freedom ahead. The universe hands you clarity like a clean slate, and you're ready to write your next chapter without the burdens that held you back.

This is your cosmic breather. The universe is showing you what needs correcting, but without guilt; just truth. You finally understand what went wrong, what you missed, and what you're more than capable of fixing.

The gift here is release. You don’t need to push so hard anymore. The path is clearing because you’re ready for it to. Move ahead, Aries, the universe is holding the door open.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, you shine by default, but lately, something’s dimmed your light. It’s been subtle, like a shadow at your heels. On May 4, Pluto retrograde helps you step out of that shadow and back into your full radiance. And it’s not a coincidence — it’s a gift, a cosmic course correction made just for you.

You’ve had moments of doubt, of wondering whether you’re doing the right thing or heading the right way. Now, the signs are unmistakable. The obstacles start falling away, and with them goes the pressure.

On this day, you receive reassurance. You are still the star. And now that the light is back on, you’re ready to own every room you walk into.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Pluto is your planet, Scorpio, so when it goes into retrograde, it speaks directly to you. On May 4, what it says is loud and clear: You're not trapped anymore. Whatever’s been pulling you under, emotionally or spiritually, finally loosens its grip. The gift? Your power returns.

You’ve done some deep, maybe even painful, introspection recently, but now you emerge wiser, lighter, and infinitely stronger. You see now what was once hidden in the emotional undertow.

This is your moment of emergence. Like a phoenix from the ashes, you're stepping into a space that’s entirely your own; honest, powerful, and free. There’s no more guessing or fumbling in the dark.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, your sensitivity is your greatest strength, but it’s also what makes darkness hard to carry. Thankfully, on May 4, Pluto’s retrograde brings you the one thing you’ve needed: a gentle but unmistakable light.

You’ve been absorbing everyone else's energy, trying to hold it together while your own heart felt heavy. As an empath, that's just the way it goes with you. But now, clarity returns. The confusion lifts. What’s been haunting you, even silently, starts to fade.

This isn’t just a shift. It’s healing. It's the gift of peace. And when peace enters your life like this, Pisces, you rise. Not with noise or fanfare, but with deep, enduring grace. This is who you are, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.