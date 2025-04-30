3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On May 1, 2025

Starting on Thursday, May 1, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era and a powerful new month. During the transit of Moon square Neptune, we will rise from the darkness of our own confused states and grab the sanity and clarity that is available to us.

We've just come out of a strange phase where we felt insecure about who we are, and what's to become of us. During Moon square Neptune, we remember what we just went through, and we mean to avoid going in that direction again. We have learned the lessons needed, and we can now toss aside all that doesn't work for us. We are strong-willed during Moon square Neptune, and on this first day of the month, our approach to the future is positive and receptive.

Three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era starting on May 1, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

You’ve done the work, Taurus. You’ve wrestled with doubt, sat in the fog, and now you’re ready to step out of it with something close to grace. This new era is yours to shape, and you’re not interested in wasting any more time second-guessing yourself. The Moon square Neptune energy cuts through the noise; you feel it.

There’s a calm confidence rising in you, and it’s not based on ego; it’s rooted in lived experience. You’ve survived the uncertainty, and now you’re not just hoping things will be better — you know they will be, because you’ve decided to make it so. That inner clarity becomes your compass.

Let the past dissolve. Whatever confused or drained you before has no place in this new chapter. The energy here is gentle but firm. You’re no longer trying to hold on to anything that’s slipping away. You’re building something stronger, and it starts now.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

There’s been a subtle tension running in the background, Gemini; something that’s had you questioning your next move. But that fog is lifting, and with it comes a strange and beautiful clarity. What felt like chaos before suddenly makes sense, or at least no longer scares you.

This isn’t about snapping your fingers and becoming someone new. It’s about realizing that you already have what you need — you were just too tangled up in noise to see it clearly. Now, the path opens up. Ideas start to land. Intuition sharpens. You’re starting to feel like YOU again.

Trust what you’re hearing from within. You don’t need to chase approval or get caught up in overthinking. This era is about subtle power, and you’re learning how to wield it thoughtfully, creatively, and without apology.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You’ve carried a lot, Virgo — mentally, emotionally, even spiritually. But you’re not here to be anyone’s fixer anymore, especially not at your own expense. This energy shift reminds you that peace is possible when you stop trying to control what isn’t yours to fix.

Moon square Neptune hands you the key to detachment; not in a cold way, but in a self-protective, deeply healing way. You’re stepping into a mindset that allows you to say, “That’s not mine,” and walk away without guilt. That kind of boundary changes everything.

You’re entering a season where clarity becomes your tool of transformation. No more bending for people who don’t meet you halfway. What you build now is based on intention, strength, and self-respect. And Virgo, it’s going to last.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.