How To Find The Zodiac Sign The Earth Was In When You Were Born & How It Affects You

By Leslie Hale
Written on Mar 16, 2024
According to esoteric astrology, a soul-centered type of astrology that is less concerned with what is happening in our day-to-day lives and more about defining our contributions to the world and society at large, the earth is always traveling through a zodiac sign like all of the other planets. Using this theory, we all have an earth zodiac sign.
What is your earth zodiac sign?
As evolutionary and intuitive astrology Taryn Bond explained in a TikTok video, your earth sign is the zodiac sign the earth was in when you were born.
"The earth is always in the sign opposite the sun," Bond explained, meaning your earth zodiac sign is the zodiac sign opposite your sun sign:
- Aries sun sign - Libra earth sign
- Taurus sun sign - Scorpio earth sign
- Gemini sun sign - Sagittarius earth sign
- Cancer sun sign - Capricorn earth sign
- Leo sun sign - Aquarius earth sign
- Virgo sun sign - Pisces earth sign
- Libra sun sign - Aries earth sign
- Scorpio sun sign - Taurus earth sign
- Sagittarius sun sign - Gemini earth sign
- Capricorn sun sign - Cancer earth sign
- Aquarius sun sign - Leo earth sign
- Pisces sun sign - Virgo earth sign
The position of the earth at your time of birth can reveal the means and through which areas of life we are to anchor ourselves in through the house placement. While our vital energies are represented by our sun sign, the sign the earth was in at birth tell us what area of life we are to focus on to make the best use of our natural gifts in service to the soul.
Aries earth sign
This position is meant to release active intelligence or the ‘God spirit’ into the world. The spiritual focus of this placement is an equitable distribution of resources among the collective and for genial relationships among people.
Taurus earth sign
This person’s spiritual path involves the dispelling of material and financial illusions and glamour. This is replaced in turn by the inner spiritual dimensions of life.
Gemini earth sign
Venus is the esoteric ruler of this sign and the person should be involved in higher learning and communicating the path of unity.
Cancer earth sign
This individual’s soul purpose is to create a clear foundation for the soul in this incarnation. This person’s soul purpose is made clear by directing others toward the light.
Leo earth sign
This person must shape an individualized soul purpose to share their light and talents with all of humanity.
Virgo earth sign
This is a healing sign indicating this person has the intuition of what works in life. Nurturing and compassion are key.
Libra earth sign
The earth in this sign is meant for the birthing of ideas whose time has come.
Scorpio earth sign
This sign involves the breaking down of physical attachments and the ability to withstand the pressures of this sign to be successful.
Sagittarius earth sign
This person has the task of letting the knowledge of ‘a higher way’ communicated to society as a whole.
Capricorn earth sign
The purpose is the proper structuring of and discipline of our life force so that it is placed on the path of good, and good will.
Aquarius earth sign
This position gives the ability to channel innovative concepts that serve humanity.
Pisces earth sign
this person needs to work selflessly to to release others from the illusion of the astral nature. Healing is something this person is attuned to.
