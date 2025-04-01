5 Zodiac Signs With Great Horoscopes On April 2, 2025

On April 2, 2025, five zodiac signs have great horoscopes when Venus retrograde forms a powerful conjunction with the North Node, opening a portal to deep, soulful reflections and karmic realignments. Venus, the planet of love, beauty, and values — exalted in Pisces — asks us to revisit past relationships and breathe new life into creative projects.

It dissolves the barriers that have kept us from truly merging with the world around us. This retrograde energy isn’t about hurrying forward—it’s about floating in stillness, allowing the currents to gently guide us to what matters on the deepest level. The North Node’s influence amplifies this cosmic shift, guiding you closer along your soul’s evolutionary path.

Advertisement

This is a moment to reflect on where you’ve been and where you’re heading in love and life. It’s a cosmic checkpoint. The North Node is urging you to align with your higher self and trust that every detour along the way has brought you to this pivotal moment. The Pisces energy of this powerful conjunction reminds you that everything unfolds in divine timing.

It invites you to embrace the fluidity of your dreams, knowing that they evolve in their own rhythm and trust that everything will fall into place, just as the universe intends. Let’s dive into the five zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 2, and how they can harness the transformative power of Venus retrograde conjunct the North Node in Pisces.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Five zodiac signs with great horoscopes on April 2, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Best time of day for Aries: 7:00 a.m.

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Gemini

With Venus retrograde in Pisces, your understanding of spirituality and the interconnectedness of all things is intensifying. Today sparks a deep inner transformation. As you charge through this major transition, the areas where you’ve been acting too quickly or not fully embracing the flow of life will come into focus.

Your awareness expands, and you trust your keen, primal instincts more. But to unlock this newfound strength, you’ll need to face the ways you’ve been avoiding taking the lead. The North Node in Pisces wants you to recognize that this is the time to smash through barriers and charge toward your purpose.

As you embrace this, you’ll uncover new opportunities within yourself that you’ve been too impatient to see before. With Venus and the North Node conjunct in Pisces, your intuition and dreams are firing on all cylinders now, and today, the stars are lining up for you to take charge and make bold moves!

Advertisement

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Best time of day for Taurus: 6:00 p.m.

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus: Aquarius

With Venus retrograde in Pisces, Taurus, your social circle is starting to bloom. The people you’re meeting leave a lasting mark on your heart, like the roots of an ancient oak that only get deeper with time.

The relationships you're cultivating are like the richness of a home-cooked meal, helping to nourish you and propel you closer to your goals.

Those who inspire you encourage you to carve your own path, like a wildflower breaking through the soil. Trust that your direction is clear, and your desire for stability guides you in laying the foundation for your life purpose.

Today, this Venus-North Node conjunction is helping you strengthen the connections that are planting the seeds for the future you’ve been cultivating — just like a well-tended garden that flourishes with patience, persistence and devotion.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Best time of day for Gemini: 7:00 p.m.

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Gemini: Sagittarius

With Venus retrograde conjunct the North Node in Pisces, change pulls you in a new direction, like a conversation with the universe guiding you toward the next big thing. You’ve outgrown what once fit, and your path leads you to new possibilities. You’re used to adapting, shifting shapes.

But now, you’re learning to wield this adaptability with purpose, to direct it in a way that gives you strength and depth. After all the back-and-forth and mental processing, you're finally ready for a shift that aligns with your true self. Like a story unfolding, you’re prepared to turn the page and step into the next chapter, guided by the pull of your soul’s direction.

With the North Node in play, the universe is firing off ideas, and your mind is ready to start piecing them together in real time. This isn’t a phase of aimless searching anymore. You’ve collected the knowledge you need, like pages in a never-ending notebook, and now it’s time for something deeper. You’re ready to craft your insights into something meaningful, stepping into a role that asks more from you, not just in what you know, but in what you’re ready to share.

Whether offering your wisdom or guiding others with your unique perspective, this role you’re stepping into feels almost karmic, like you’re circling back to a task you agreed to long ago. Today is the day for you, Gemini. A breakthrough is just around the corner with Venus and the North Node in sync. This is no longer just a series of quick pivots, but a direction you’re finally ready to follow.

Advertisement

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Best time of day for Virgo: 4:00 p.m.

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Taurus

Virgo, with Venus retrograde in Pisces, you’re finally waking up from your slumber, recognizing where you’ve been pouring yourself out, like the virgin maiden, tending to everyone else’s crops instead of your own. The conflicts you’ve been facing in your relationships are finally being brought to the surface, like old weeds of imbalance that have quietly been growing beneath the soil.

You may have crossed paths with someone and felt it was fate, only to find them slip through your fingers. Whether this person is meant to stay or simply serve as a chapter in your story, their impact has been undeniable, shifting you in ways you perhaps can't fully grasp yet.

But with the North Node in Pisces, the lesson is clear: this connection sparked a rebirth, one that will propel you toward a transformation that leads you closer to the heartbeat of your true purpose.

The universe is guiding you to sift through the soil of your soul and bring unresolved karmic issues to the surface, ready to be tended to, pruned, and released. Now is the time to tend to the garden of your heart, pulling out the roots of old wounds and carefully cultivating the seeds of healing that can finally take root.

You’re becoming more attuned to the delicate balance of boundaries, honoring the space between the crops, where each plant is free to grow without competing for nourishment. You’re ready to sow the seeds for richer connections, tending to your own roots while also nurturing a deeper awareness of the roles others play around you.

As this balance takes root, you're learning to honour your space and notice how your relationships with yourself and others flourish. Boundaries are becoming a tool for creating more authentic connections, making today a beautiful moment of understanding the interconnectedness of everything for you, Virgo.

Advertisement

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Best time of day for Pisces: 6:00 a.m.

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Cancer

Pisces, Venus retrograde conjunct the North Node marks a pivotal moment for you. You are amid a quiet awakening. Venus retrograde is pulling you inward, gently luring you deeper into your own essence, gently guiding your true self, like a dolphin breaking the surface, meeting the air, remembering it was meant to breathe. The water ripples are still, and who appears in the reflection is venerable. The more mature, evolved version of you is beginning to appear, which is guiding you toward a more authentic path.

With the North Node in Pisces guiding you toward your higher path, you may feel pieces of your true self softly coming together, like waves finding their rhythm. What was once hidden within you is now surfacing, revealing the quiet beauty of everything you’ve poured your heart into.

What was once unseen is now drifting into the light, ready to meet you. This is the in-between, where all your dreams and duties blur into something weightless. You are being called to step into the highest version of yourself— to honour what you need, to follow what pulls you forward and trust that the path is unfolding exactly as it should.

With Venus retrograde conjunct the North Node in Pisces, you’re realizing it’s time to plant the seeds for your growth, trust your intuition, and start building the foundation for your creative, spiritual, and transformative journey. Let your dreams take root, for today, they’re ready to bloom into something uniquely yours.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.