Joy Finally Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 2, 2025

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, joy finally returns for three zodiac signs during the astrological transit of the Moon conjunct Jupiter. This cosmic event sets us up for good fortune and the ability to maintain it.

Jupiter's energy is vast and powerful, and shows us how to make the best of what we've already got. Three zodiac signs will see that on this day, what makes us happy may just become a lifestyle for us.

We feel lucky, but we also feel as if this is meant to be. We enter a season of joy knowing that this is a good thing and that we must accept it with gratitude, viewing it as a true blessing for us all.

Joy finally returns for three zodiac signs on April 2, 2025:

1. Libra

Moon conjunct Jupiter is a very good transit, and one that will absolutely help you find the balance you've been seeking, Libra. On April 2, you will figure something out in your life that, once done, never needs revisiting.

Essentially, you will use the power inherent in this Moon conjunct Jupiter transit to work out a problem, and the minute you see the solution clearly, you get it. And it lasts. You are on the verge of a major and helpful change.

There is a season of joy that awaits you, and perhaps it's always been there, just behind your own personal drama. Now, you can rid yourself of unnecessary baggage and move forward in peace, open to happiness and ready for joy.

2. Capricorn

It's funny how life works, especially when you see how astrology checks out with all the ups and downs one goes through in life. On this day, during Moon conjunct Jupiter, you will experience one such grand revelation.

You suddenly see something that's always been there, Capricorn, and yet, when you didn't recognize it, you felt miserable and empty. And then, it appears in a way that feels comfortable, and you wonder how you ever lived without it.

"It" is, or could be, a sense of the bigger picture and how, if you stand back and look at your life, you see that it really is wonderful. The joyful season that Moon conjunct Jupiter ushers in is yours — April 2 makes it officially available to you.

3. Pisces

If there's one thing you know for sure, it's that you are ready to embrace positive experiences. You've had enough negativity to last you a lifetime. On April 2, you'll sense the power of the Moon conjunct Jupiter, and it will launch you into action.

This means that you will take action to create better situations for yourself, now and in the future. Jupiter's energy penetrates any depression you may have had and lets you know that everything is going to be OK.

Once you start believing in this idea, you'll become more and more open to the joy that is clearly surrounding you. A joyful experience awaits you, so Pisces, you might as well go for it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.