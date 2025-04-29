3 Zodiac Signs Enter An Abundant New Era Starting On April 30, 2025

Trust in the universe, and everything is going to work out just fine.

Written on Apr 29, 2025

zodiac signs abundant era april 30 2025 Design: YourTango | Photo: nortonrsx from Getty Images Pro
Starting on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, three zodiac signs enter an abundant new era. During the transit of Moon square Saturn, we finally see that if we don't take advantage of what is in front of us, we'll lose it. Astrologically, this Saturn influence will not stand around waiting for us to let things slip away. 

There's a constant reminder going on during this day: Get up and make something out of this life! We don't get away with laziness during this astrological transit. We confront our laziness in the mirror and we tell it that it's not needed right now. What IS needed, however, is action, momentum; this is the time to make a power grab. Trust in the universe, and everything is going to work out just fine.

Now let's get into the three astrological signs entering an abundant new era starting on April 30, 2025. Yes, it will last for awhile. 

1. Leo

leo zodiac signs abundant era april 30 2025 Design: YourTango

The fire in you won’t wait. Moon square Saturn reminds you that time doesn’t slow down just because we’re uncertain. You see what’s in front of you, and now the choice is yours. On April 30, you act boldly or let it slip away.

This isn’t the moment for hesitation. The universe is nudging you hard. Go on and take the shot, start the motion up, speak the words. You’ve got the drive, the vision, and now the reason.

There’s a bigger life waiting for you, and it starts when you stop doubting your own power. You know what to do, Leo, you always have. The only thing left is doing it. Tick, tick, tick...

2. Scorpio

scorpio zodiac signs abundant era april 30 2025 Design: YourTango

You’ve never been afraid of transformation, Scorpio, but Moon square Saturn asks for something deeper. It asks for discipline, follow-through, and the guts to show up even when things feel uncertain or inconvenient.

This moment separates those who talk about change from those who become it. You need to go Gandhi on this! Be the change! You’ve got the tools, and you’ve got the insight. Now’s the time to use both.

Push forward, even if part of you still wants to stay in the dark and plan. The door’s already open. What you do on this day could define the next era of your life.

3. Capricorn

capricorn zodiac signs abundant era april 30 2025 Design: YourTango

Saturn is your ruling planet, and its square to the Moon acts like an alarm clock you can’t ignore. You’ve got big dreams, but this energy asks you to move. No more excuses, Cap, no more delay.

On April 30, you see clearly what needs to happen. You also know you’re the only one who can make it real. The challenge is steep, but so is the reward. This isn’t pressure; it’s opportunity, and you are definitely up for the challenge.

You were built for this kind of climb. Trust yourself, get into motion, and remember that when you lead with conviction, everything starts to fall into place. You've got this one.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. 

