Hard Times Start Coming To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On April 23, 2025

We've got a "solar-powered" day ahead of us.

Written on Apr 22, 2025

hard times end zodiac signs april 23 2025
On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, hard times start coming to an end for three zodiac signs. It's hard to think of the Pisces Moon as the marker of great change or drastic improvement. Yet there's another side to this astrological transit that takes into consideration that the Pisces Moon is in alignment with the Sun. Not too shabby.

So, we've got this "solar-powered" day ahead of us, and for at least three zodiac signs, we will see a desire within ourselves to change, improve, and become something better than we know ourselves to be. It's our turn, and April 23 is the day we get things done the right way. The Pisces Moon helps us stand back, see what needs improvement, and then tackle it head-on.

Hard times start coming to an end for three zodiac signs on April 23, 2025:

1. Aries

aries hard times end zodiac signs april 23 2025

You’re not one to wait around for change, Aries, and on this day, the Pisces Moon aligns with the Sun to give you a clear vision of what you need to do. You’ve been feeling a push toward self-improvement, but maybe you weren’t sure where to start. That is, until now.

On April 23, this transit brings you the clarity you need to make real progress. You may feel as if you’re stepping into a version of yourself that feels stronger and more aligned with your true desires. This is good, keep it going.

Take advantage of this momentum. The universe is handing you the green light, and you must trust yourself enough to go for it. Then again, you're an Aries, so you've already got that built-in confidence going for you!

RELATED: Don’t Mess With The 4 Most Powerful Zodiac Signs From Now Until May 14, Warns An Astrologer

2. Gemini

gemini hard times end zodiac signs april 23 2025

Gemini, your mind moves fast, but on this day, April 23, the Pisces Moon slows things down just enough for you to focus on what truly matters. Drastic improvement is in the air, and for you, this means getting serious about something you’ve been putting off.

It does appear that you've had something in mind, like a total overhaul of an old habit you've been wanting to rid yourself of for years. This transit gives you the insight and motivation to follow through. The alignment of the Sun and the Moon makes it clear: this is your moment to step up.

You have the power to reshape your life, Gemini. Trust what you’re seeing and take action — you won’t regret it. Drastic improvements are what you LIVE for. You love this stuff.

RELATED: Your Weekly Horoscope For April 21 - 27, 2025 — Taurus Season Is Here

3. Scorpio

scorpio hard times end zodiac signs april 23 2025

When you decide to transform, Scorpio, you do it fully, and on this day, the Pisces Moon gives you the perfect opening. You’re seeing your life from a new perspective, and for the first time in a while, you feel a deep sense of purpose guiding you forward.

This transit helps you recognize where things need to change, and instead of resisting, you welcome it. The improvements happening now aren’t just surface-level; they’re deep, meaningful shifts that will shape your future in profound ways.

Lean into this energy, Scorpio. You’re stepping into a better, stronger version of yourself, and the universe fully supports your transformation. Let that Pisces energy supply you with calm while you do your thing to drastically improve your life.

RELATED: 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune on April 23, 2025

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. 

