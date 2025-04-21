5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On April 23, 2025

Five Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and good fortune on April 23, 2025. Wednesday is a Destruction Day according to Chinese astrology, and it’s all about clearing out what’s no longer aligned. Think of it as a spiritual deep clean. Outdated habits, relationships, or even thought patterns are ready to be released. When you let go on a Destruction Day, you’re rewarded quickly. The universe doesn’t leave you empty-handed. If something gets canceled or unexpectedly resolved today, don’t panic! That’s part of the luck. For these five Chinese zodiac signs, April 23 brings meaningful change, emotional clarity, and good fortune in places where things were starting to feel stuck.

Advertisement

1. Dog

Design: YourTango

This is your day, literally. The Water Dog day pillar gives you a rare sense of power and emotional alignment, even on a Destruction Day. You’re extra intuitive today, which helps you move through changes without losing your footing. If you’ve been dealing with a confusing situation or holding back from saying what you really feel, you may get a clear chance to speak your truth or walk away without guilt. Your ability to release what’s weighing you down is your luck right now because the space you’re creating gets filled with something better, faster than you expect.

Advertisement

Financially or emotionally, something that felt delayed might finally resolve, even if it’s not in the way you originally imagined. Think quiet closures, internal decisions, or small moments that help you realize you’re not stuck anymore. Your peace is worth protecting, and today helps you do that in a way that also opens doors.

People around you are also more supportive than usual, especially someone you weren’t sure you could count on. A little vulnerability goes a long way today, and being honest about what’s no longer working is what brings luck to the table.

2. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You might surprise yourself today with how quickly you’re able to let something go. The Water Dog pillar harmonizes with your animal sign, and that emotional support is huge on a Destruction Day. Something you’ve been struggling to fix or overthinking may naturally fall away and instead of panicking, you’ll feel relief. That’s your sign from the universe that you're on the right track. Even if a plan changes or someone pulls away, it’s actually clearing space for better alignment. You’re being protected and rerouted toward something way more stable.

There’s also unexpected fortune in your social life today. A friend may come through in a real way or you might get invited to something that feels oddly well-timed. If you’ve been craving connection or community, this is the kind of day where a simple yes leads to something meaningful. You don’t have to force it.

You’re also more emotionally clear than you’ve been in a while. If there’s a decision you’ve been putting off because you didn’t feel ready, today might help you trust yourself enough to finally act and that creates a ripple effect of ease and abundance in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

3. Tiger

Design: YourTango

For you, Wednesday brings a wave of momentum but it’s not chaotic, it’s purposeful. The Destruction Day energy teams up with your action-oriented nature to help you finally cut ties with something that’s been draining your energy. This could be a dynamic or even just a way of thinking that’s been slowing your growth. The shift might feel internal, but it creates external results fast, especially in your money mindset, relationships, or emotional resilience.

There’s good fortune available through movement today, whether that means clearing your space, canceling something that no longer feels aligned, or physically going somewhere new. The universe is more responsive than usual, especially when you take even the smallest action to back up your intuition.

Advertisement

You may also feel more emotionally free today than you’ve felt in weeks. Something clicks. You just needed a little clarity and permission to start over. And once you give yourself that, things flow easier than you imagined.

4. Pig

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You’re highly protected today, even if the Destruction Day theme makes things feel a little unsettled at first. The Water Dog pillar supports your emotional clarity and helps you see what’s been holding you back. If you’ve been tolerating something out of obligation or fear, today offers the kind of luck that comes from release. You could finally have that overdue conversation or quietly walk away from something that hasn’t been giving back to you. The relief will be immediate.

Your relationships may also improve in unexpected ways especially if you’ve been waiting on someone to take accountability or finally meet you halfway. There’s movement here, and it’s not just surface-level. You’re seeing real change, even if it’s subtle.

You may also experience financial or energetic luck through timing, you’re in the right place at the right moment, or you instinctively avoid something that would’ve drained you. Don’t underestimate your instincts because they’re guiding you toward better without you having to fight for it.

Advertisement

5. Ox

Design: YourTango

Destruction Day energy actually supports you right now because it helps you stop holding on so tightly to what isn’t working. You’ve been trying to push something forward with pure effort, and today offers an exit ramp or reset that feels like a blessing in disguise. A delay or cancelation might give you the exact space you need to figure out what you want, not just what’s expected of you.

There’s a lucky break possible today through rest or detachment especially if you’ve been too in it to see the bigger picture. Take a step back and let the dust settle. What’s meant for you won’t require this much force.

Advertisement

Your emotions are also catching up to your clarity. You may realize you’re not sad about something ending, you’re actually relieved. And that truth helps you start attracting things that actually support your peace, your abundance, and your long-term happiness.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Deputy Editor. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.