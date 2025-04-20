Luck & Good Fortune Favor 3 Zodiac Signs On April 21, 2025

On Monday, April 21, 2025, luck and good fortune favor three zodiac signs thanks to the Moon-Mercury alignment. We're looking at brisk decision-making and fast conclusions. By being in the right place at the right time, we will find that there's a lot for us to work with.

Because so much of what we've done to get here was about rustling up positive energy, we are now in a very good position. This translates as incredibly good luck, and the truth is, we are the ones who created the conditions for such a meaningful encounter. We know what to do with this luck, and we definitely won't be squandering any of it. We are smart and fierce. Let's do this!

Luck & good fortune favor three zodiac signs on April 21, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Luck isn’t just about random chance, it’s about preparation meeting opportunity. On this day, you see exactly how that plays out. The Moon-Mercury alignment sharpens your instincts, allowing you to make quick, smart decisions that put you ahead of the game.

What feels like a stroke of luck is really the result of all the effort you’ve put in. You’ve created an environment where success naturally follows, and now, it’s all clicking into place. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to act, this is it.

This is a day when confidence is key. You’re already on a winning streak, Aries; trust yourself and keep the momentum going. The universe is backing you up, so take full advantage.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

On April 21, everything seems to flow effortlessly in your favor, and it’s because you’ve aligned yourself with the right energy. The Moon-Mercury alignment fuels your independent spirit, leading you straight to an opportunity that feels like it was meant for you.

Your natural optimism plays a huge role in your success. You believe in possibility, and because of that, doors open where others see walls. This is a day where your quick thinking and open-minded approach lead you toward a major win.

Lean into the luck that’s coming your way. This is the universe’s way of rewarding your fearless approach to life. Say yes to what excites you. This is only the beginning!

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

If you relied on luck, you'd feel hopeless, which is why you make your own. Oh sure, luck does hit every now and then, but during this Moon-Mercury alignment, everything that happens on this day, April 21, seems to fall into place, almost effortlessly.

Your ability to think fast and act decisively sets you apart. The right opportunity presents itself, and because you’re always prepared, you seize it without hesitation. This is more than likely career-oriented, Capricorn.

What's going on during this day, however, is actually the start of something bigger. You’ve built a strong foundation, and now, the universe is rewarding your persistence. Keep going; you’re on the verge of something truly great.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.