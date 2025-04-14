Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs This Week, Starting Now

Three zodiac signs see their hardships come to an end the week of April 14 - 20, 2025, when Mars enters Leo after spending 100 days in Cancer. As soon as Mars enters Leo, its opposition to Pluto begins. This aspect is prone to volatility, unexpected events, and arguments, so we can expect to see upheaval in the world along with unexpected events. With Mercury also entering a fire sign this week, we tend to speak our minds and become clearer in stating what we want to the point of becoming overly blunt. Just remember: others will do the same, so control angry emotions!

On April 19, the Sun enters Taurus. The Sun in Taurus is a time to become steady on our feet, get grounded, and turn our attention to more material concerns. Taurus, or the second sign of spring, is typically a relaxed, sociable period. The downside of Taurus can be a stubborn unwillingness to make creative change. Relax, slow down, and enjoy the richness of the season.

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs as Mars enters Leo the week of April 14 - 20. 2025:

1. Aquarius

This week may present some challenges in the area of partnerships, which could be personal or professional. You can expect to see some unexpected changes, delays, or issues in personal dynamics with others that could require adaptability.

First of all, expect some unexpected situations to arise this week that could create changes you didn’t anticipate or cause delays. This will require detachment, flexibility, and adaptability on your part, as it is typically a result of something out of your control. In this case, all you can do is remain proactive and look for innovative solutions to stay on track.

Be open to feedback from others who have faced similar problems, or in the case of work, perhaps experienced colleagues. When dealing with these issues, all you can do is be open and honest about the situations and reinforce your desire to adapt to circumstances and change rather than dwelling on the problem.

Respect others' boundaries and expect the same during this stressful time. If the problem is personal, stay present and indicate your respect for your partner's perspective and desire to find a workable solution. Lastly, self-care and some time to reflect and focus may be important.

2. Leo

You could see fluctuations in your partner or romantic life and experience something unexpectedly, or it could simply be a source of discontent. Be aware of the potential for miscommunication or misunderstandings.

Since the Libra full moon fell in your third house of communication, a lack of communication or misunderstanding may be at the root of the problem. Since you know you have strong opinions, the first thing to do is reflect on the problem and how you have or will handle it. You are prone to wanting to win arguments, and in some cases, this may be valid, but the question is, do you want to win, or do you want to have balance in your relationship this week?

Since you are passionate, it is important to acknowledge your feelings sincerely, which isn’t difficult for you. Let the other person know you value their feelings and opinions as well.

If this doesn’t create an immediate change in the matter, be willing to step back for a few days to give you both time to reflect. This distance will give you both time to realize your value to each other. If you don’t have a partner, an issue could arise with someone close to you, and the advice is the same.

3. Taurus

This week, it looks like you may face an unexpected challenge in your career. Since the full moon fell in your house of health, it is also important that you pay attention to what is happening in this area and take appropriate steps to protect your health.

The work issue seems to come out of the blue, so be aware and practice diplomacy with colleagues. It is definitely best this week to stay out of office politics or becoming embroiled in an argument. Try to avoid an argument, but sometimes, the argument comes looking for you. If this is the case, try to de-escalate it as best you can and don’t let your anger take over. It takes a lot to make you mad, so you can do this!

Other than this, try approaching the situation with patience, which you do have, and focus on practical solutions to whatever the issue is rather than emotions. Lastly, try and find common ground. If you can do this, you can resolve the issue. It may take a little time for things to normalize, but they will.

