4 Zodiac Signs Enter An Incredibly Lucky New Era On April 5, 2025

On Saturday, April 5, 2025, four zodiac signs enter an incredibly lucky new era. With the help of astrological transit, Moon trine Saturn, we end up feeling so good about a certain choice we've recently made.

It's during Moon trine Saturn that we learn to trust in our own decision-making. While that might seem obvious to some, it's not all that easy for others to believe in. We doubt ourselves, and therefore, we end up backing out of situations that might be great for us. Today, however, four zodiac signs will absolutely trust their intuition and end up creating immense good luck. This is a day we say to ourselves, "I told you so!"

Four zodiac signs enter an incredibly lucky new era on April 5, 2025:

1. Taurus

You are quite used to being your number one fan, and that's not a conceit — it's a sign of true self-confidence. When others doubt your amazing abilities, you just laugh because you know better.

April 5 brings out the transit, Moon trine Saturn, and because of this Saturn energy, you can laugh at those who doubt you. You know you're the lucky one, and that they, too, have the power to believe in themselves, even if they choose not to.

So, you might find yourself in the position of being both the example and the teacher of positive energy on this day, Taurus. Friends and family members will applaud you for your skills, as you show them all that you've always had the magic.

2. Sagittarius

You have a reputation for being a superstar. While you're the only one who really knows what you can and cannot do, you'll see that during the transit of Moon trine Saturn, all you bring forth is spectacular.

Moon trine Saturn shows you that it really is great being you, and you're quite fine with that arrangement. You love the idea that you're a bit of a weirdo at times. Being different makes you special, and that just feels lucky.

The last thing in this world that you want is to fit in. Even though you don't stand out as peculiar, you are true to yourself when it comes to staying unique. Moon trine Saturn adds to that feeling of being the luckiest person in the room.

3. Aquarius

You already feel like the lucky one, and during Moon trine Saturn on April 5, that feeling solidifies in your mind because so many things are just now starting to go your way. Seriously, it's as if you've struck gold, and you know it.

You'll notice that nobody can throw you off during this day, meaning that your usual suggestibility is practically nil. You aren't listening to anyone's opinion, nor are you affected by them.

You are very confident about who you are, and this is the kind of attitude that not only feels deeply healing, but like you've been gifted with great luck. Go with that feeling, Aquarius. Luck is absolutely on your side.

4. Virgo

You tend to overthink just about everything, Virgo. It’s your way of trying to stay prepared. But on April 5, during the powerful and grounding transit of Moon trine Saturn, something shifts inside you. You finally start trusting the decisions you’ve already made, and that alone feels like a major win.

You’ve been wondering whether a certain choice you had on your plate was the right one. And now, the signs are clear. Yes, it was. The universe affirms it in little ways, like a sudden peace in your heart or a sign you can’t ignore. For once, you’re not second-guessing yourself, and it feels amazing.

Moon trine Saturn brings you into a space of quiet confidence. You’re not trying to prove anything to anyone. You just know. And because you’re so aligned, the right people, opportunities, and resources seem to flow to you effortlessly. That’s the magic of Saturday, Virgo. When you stop doubting, your whole world starts glowing and you enter a lucky new era.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.