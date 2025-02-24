Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs As The Week Of February 24 - March 2 Ends

Three zodiac signs can see their hardships come to an end from February 24 to March 1, 2025 by following some simple guidance from this week's astrology. Venus retrogrades in Aries starting on March 1. The backward movement is an optical illusion, but the energies and results are not. Venus will be in this first phase of the retrograde until March 9, when it begins to slowly move backward.

As Venus retrogrades, we have an opportunity to rethink and re-access our relationships, in particular the romantic ones. Feelings become more defined one way or another. Some relationships tottering on the edge may end, and some will change partners. To an extent, Venus retrograde is a wild card, but if your relationship is stable, don’t worry.

Venus retrograde affects love, money, personal values, and social lives. When it is retrograde, all of these things can become more difficult in some way, but at the same time, we can gain more clarity as to where we are going and who we are going there with.

Three zodiac signs see their hardships come to an end the week of February 24 to March 2, 2025:

1. Pisces

Financial concerns may be buzzing in the back of your mind this week, and you may have some stressful and emotional days that will cause you to want to withdraw rather than face the world.

The financial concerns may be real, but you can overcome these hardships this week. The first question is whether these concerns are real or if they are problems your anxiety is anticipating. Only you can determine this, and to do this, you need to relax, meditate, and focus on exactly why you are worried.

If the problem is a real financial dilemma, all you can do is face the issue and set clear goals to solve the problem and to do so, you may have to cut back on some things this week until the crisis remedies itself.

If you determine the problem is simply worry (and many people are worried these days), you must understand that worry solves nothing except to cause you to lose your happiness, withdraw, and isolate.

If you are worried about future finances, you can focus on creating a budget to save as much as possible. Alternatively, you could look for a higher-paying job or even a side gig to provide extra income. When you worry and stress, your nature as a Pisces is to withdraw, but it will be beneficial to open up to trusted friends or family about your concerns. Much abundance will come from these conversations.

2. Libra

This week, you may feel burned out, unmotivated at work, or stuck in a routine you can’t break out of. You could also be dealing with projects that have been delayed. If you are dealing with delays on any level, a little more patience and planning are required. We know that retrograde Mars has slowed down many things, but we can expect things to return to normal shortly, thank goodness.

Now is the time to prioritize self-care activities such as getting out in nature, listening to calming music, reaching out to those you care about, and other simple pleasures that can boost your energy levels. This week, it will be good for you to recharge in a peaceful and aesthetic environment.

It's time to clearly define work hours and time away from your job and stick to your plan this week. After work, prioritize activities that make you feel good. Setting a schedule and getting back to a happier, more content you helps you to overcome your current hardships and feel more in control of your time. You may have to say no to someone you love in order to do this, but prioritizing your emotional health and getting back to your normal, charming and efficient self is the goal.

3. Aries

This week, you will overcome past hurts or unresolved issues to see your hardships come to an end. Mars is conjunct with Chiron in your 1st house of self, and Chiron is known as the "wounded healer." We all have internal wounds that are hard to heal. Some of yours will make themselves known this week so you can conquer them.

This could occur because of something someone says or does, or it could be because of another reason, but it looks like it happens early to midweek and will initially cause some fairly negative thinking and you will be a feel more sensitive.

Reliving old hurts can contribute to self-doubt and lower self-esteem, so take some self-time to process past emotions. Focus on letting go of the part that hurt you while recognizing you are now in a different time, and outcomes and experiences can change for the better.

It is important to communicate directly and honestly with anyone you have a conflict with this week. This shouldn’t be hard for you, Aries, since you pride yourself on honesty.

Lastly, you need to practice something that isn’t as easy for Aries to come by, which is patience. Patience with yourself, the world, and anyone who has acted in a way that brings up past bad memories for you. At the close of the week, you will feel a sense of resolution you haven't felt in a long time. It will be worth it.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.