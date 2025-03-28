Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs On March 29, 2025

On Saturday, March 29, 2025, luck favors three zodiac signs when the Moon aligns with Jupiter. Because Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, is also a beacon of positive energy, we can trust that this day is going to feel outstanding.

We may call it luck, or perhaps it's fate. Either way, what these three zodiac signs will experience during this alignment is all kinds of inspiring. We aren't going to sit on that luck, waiting for it to explode — we're going to use it right now to get things done.

Advertisement

Astrologically, Moon-Jupiter alignments show us our own strength, and so, in a way, we are the ones responsible for creating situations that bring luck our way. We are the riders on the storm; we forge our paths through willpower and the belief that luck is always on our side.

Luck favors three zodiac signs on March 29, 2025:

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

If you wake up with the feeling that you're in luck, then you might want to take advantage of what you feel and do something nervey. Luck is definitely on your side on March 29, and during the Moon-Jupiter alignment, you can trust that all will work out just fine.

You like to trust your gut feelings, Leo. Instinct plays a huge role in your life, so if something like luck happens upon you, then you're going to go with it. You don't doubt it.

That's how you're able to take a Moon-Jupiter transit and turn it into something even bigger when it comes to positive energy. You'll trust your gut, do something brave, and that will turn into more and more opportunities. This is a very lucky day for you, Leo.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You don't ever really see yourself as a lucky person, and that may have something to do with a desire not to "push your luck." When you have it good, you like to say a silent "thank you" and move on.

However, during the Moon-Jupiter alignment, you'll find that something is going on, and it seems to be continuously pushing you towards better and better luck. What could this be? Essentially, on March 29, it's your turn.

Advertisement

It is your turn to experience the very thing that you rarely concede to, and that is pure, unadulterated good luck. On this day, Virgo, you literally "play your cards right.'"Have a lovely, luck-filled day.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You feel as if every day is a lucky day for you, Sagittarius, because you are jovial by nature and you're able to see the good fortune in just about any and every situation. So, when there's a Moon-Jupiter alignment in town, you feel all the more lucky.

On March 29, you will see things you've never seen before. The idea that your surroundings can still surprise and charm you thrills you to no end — you've added to this, you know.

You are part of what brings the luck your way, because your attitude is spot on. You have never seen yourself as anything but special and deserving of a good life, and guess what? That kind of thinking is what creates good luck in your life, Sagittarius.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.