3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Hopeful New Era On March 22, 2025

On March 22, 2025, during the astrological transit of Moon square Neptune, three zodiac signs enter a hopeful new era. We may not feel all that hopeful, and we may even feel like giving up. That is, until Moon square Neptune hits the scene. We can't overthink this prediction, as an element of impulsivity is involved with how Moon square Neptune works. If we receive a sign of hope for the future, then why spend a second doubting it?

Three zodiac signs will know in their hearts that this sign was meant to be. Signs like this don't just happen without our actively pursuing their meaning. The meaning we feel in our bones during March 22 tells us hope is alive and well, and we are here to uphold the idea of optimism.

Three zodiac signs enter a hopeful new era on March 22, 2025:

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Is hope alive and well and stirring in your mind, Scorpio? Yes, yes, it is, and much to your surprise, you are much more optimistic than you give yourself credit for. On March 22, you'll see how an astrological transit like Moon square Neptune pumps up the positivity.

Giving up hope is quite simply the worst. How can we survive if we think hope is nowhere to be found? It's just not good for humans. You need hope, and you'll find a hopeful new era in our horoscopes today.

March 22 will shine in your memory as the day's hope returns because something remarkable and positive is about to occur. What it is, who knows. You'll tell us all about it, though, and we can't wait to hear the good news.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You're very similar to a magician, Aquarius, and if hope seems to be nowhere in sight, you'll create it out of nothing. Abracadabra and poof! There is it — a hopeful new era.

You won't live a hopeless life. If ever you feel hopeless, even for a second, your nature is to find the bright side and pursue it. During a transit like Moon square Neptune, so much takes place in the mind, and this is your stomping ground, Aquarius.

You can take a despair-filled situation and create a scenario of such optimism and brilliance. People gravitate to you to be a part of your hopeful dream. You can do it, and you always will, Aquarius. If hope is there, you're involved.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

What's the sense of giving up on all hope when you can always use your mind to create a new era filled with light and love? Being hopeless may look good on paper, but as a lifestyle? Nope. Not here in Pisces Town.

You are a very positive person. While that doesn't mean you are blind to the desperate situations that loom large all around us, you still find the rose growing out of the crack in the pavement.

Nothing gets you down, Pisces, and you will uphold this message as long as you live. The universe presents you with a sign of hope, and you take the ball and run with it. How wonderful it is to be you, Pisces. Congratulations.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.