Hard Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After March 16, 2025

It's been a tough road, but hard times are over for three zodiac signs after March 16, 2025. The Moon square Mars transit shows us, in all truth, that nothing lasts forever, not even the hardship we've been dealing with.

When we look to astrology and find a transit as powerful as Moon square Mars, we see our inner strength and how it comes through for us, even in the eleventh hour. This is how relief comes to us on March 16 — at the last moment.

However, it does come, and we can celebrate this astrological victory because our enduring hardships have no more power in our lives. This day brings us completion, and we are very happy to receive it.

Hard times are over for three zodiac signs after March 16, 2025:

1. Aries

You are coping with the loss of something you believed in or that radically changed you. The hardship ends, though. You no longer have to deal with what was right before your eyes.

During Moon square Mars, it's very easy to recognize just how rough things have been for you, but it's also a good time to realize that you cannot hang on to these things forever. It may be time for you to move on, away from this association with hard times.

You can do this, Aries, and on March 16, you'll see that you owe this disappointment no further time. You've paid your dues and are no longer attached to the hardship dragging you down. You are free.

2. Leo

On March 16, so much of the hardship you've been through was kept in place by none other than yourself. This is a harsh realization, but a good one after it ends.

During Moon square Mars, there's no more time left to feel sorry for yourself; you are over it. You want to live a clean, healthy life, and getting swallowed up in the thought of everything you've been through isn't working for you anymore.

You have carried this weight for enough time, and now you feel strong enough to admit to yourself that this one's on you and do the right thing by getting rid of it. Hardship will be gone.

3. Libra

You see hardships end for you now that Moon square Mars is here. You don't feel as tied to something from the past as you once did. What's more, because of this transit, you now see just how tied and attached you were, and it helps you to realize how much time you wasted.

The beauty is that a new beginning is right around the corner, and you are no longer obligated to this former hardship. You've done your stay in a world where things are tedious and hard, and quite frankly, you're ready to move on.

As soon as you decide you are no longer attracted to living a hard, tedious life, you instantly wish yourself a great and fruitful existence. It works beautifully, and you are a testament to positive thinking.

