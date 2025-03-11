Luck & Good Fortune Favor 3 Zodiac Signs On March 12, 2025

Luck and good fortune favor three zodiac signs beginning on March 12, 2025. Since they are given special approval from the universe and are standing on solid ground, this is a good day to take a chance on something you've been putting off or feeling hesitant about doing.

Three zodiac signs will consider this a good horoscope for their day and make whatever situation they're in right now into something that borders on greatness. We aren't settling for mediocrity at this point.

Advertisement

It's up to us to create our own luck and be brave enough to do what we've said we've wanted to do for far too long. This is one of those "Put your money where your mouth is" kind of days. Sun conjunct Saturn tests us, and we end up loving the test.

Luck and good fortune favor three zodiac signs on March 12, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Not only do you feel like you're one of the luckiest in the universe, but today you feel singled out by a loving universe. You can also test the waters and see how far your good fortune can go. You happen to be in a very blessed time, as the transit Sun conjunct Saturn shows you that anything is possible.

And when anything is possible, Aries is on the move. You know a good thing when you see one; this day is all good. You mean to utilize this bout of good luck and turn it into good fortune, and you do, Aries, because you can.

So, take the magic of this horoscope and own it. You are a very special person who knows how to make something big out of nothing. Sun conjunct Saturn reminds you where you came from, bringing you even more inspiration.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Nobody has to beg you to come forward to strut your stuff, Leo, and on March 12, during the transit, the Sun is conjunct with Saturn, and you'll see that luck and good fortune are yours to claim. Your talents are just the thing that makes a certain situation turn into a thing of excellence.

Saturn's energy works wonders in your world, Leo, as it shows you that you are unlimited. Oh, sure, the world would like to put limitations on everyone, but you don't necessarily accept this kind of boxed feeling; in fact, you want to break free.

Advertisement

And the more freedom you grab, the more luck and good fortune you create for yourself. The universe is completely on your side, so if you need to show off, do it; thrill us!

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You know that nothing happens unless you show the universe that you are willing to accept luck and good fortune when offered. So, you make the effort to meet the universe at least halfway. On March 12, all your previous efforts to notify that universe that you're ready are now heard and received. The transit of the Sun conjunct with Saturn makes you feel confident that the stars are now on your side.

You feel as if you are the center of attention during Sun conjunct Saturn, which is true on some level. What you put your mind to becomes manifest very easily; this increases your confidence, generating luck and good fortune.

You can also parlay this luck into something even greater, something that will last and last. This makes you exceedingly happy and shows you that this isn't just a one-shot deal; luck and good fortune may favor you on this day, but who's to say it won't be as great tomorrow?

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.