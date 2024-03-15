If We Fixed Even 2 Of These 11 Things, Life Would Be So Much Easier

It seems as though life is hard for everyone right now. Making a few simple changes could make things a whole lot better.
Taylor Swift is right, we can't have nice things because of people.
From using up too much of nature's gifts to always chasing profits, life is hard. If we could fix even two of these things, our planet would become unrecognizable in the best way.
Here are 11 reasons why humanity is doomed and everything is messed up.
1. We're terrible at the future.
We're awful at planning beyond what will feel good right now. We consistently choose the easier path because it makes everyone feel better instead of doing the harder things that suck but make us healthier, happier, and more prosperous later.
2. We can't admit when we're wrong.
Humans will die over pride. This seems honorable except when it's misplaced and prevents them from finding a much better solution. But they won't take it because that means admitting the original solution — the one they're ego vested in — was wrong.
3. We can't accept when someone admits they're wrong.
Humans simultaneously call people out for being wrong, then hold it over their heads later even if they admit they were wrong. This, of course, makes people less likely to admit they were ever wrong.
4. We can't forgive.
While I believe that a man should pay for his crimes, there is such a thing as growth, repentance, and forgiveness. In our society, the first thing is no longer accepted, even if the second has occurred because no one practices the third anymore.
5. Tribalism and false dichotomies.
"If you're not for me, you're against me" mentality is damaging. Politicians exploit this tribal mentality by proposing all types of crazy stuff in the name of the party ideals. You must be against all the party's ideas if you don't support that idea.
6. Greed.
People will make a dollar any way they can. It always comes back to the money. For any conspiracy, ask yourself who financially benefits and you'll have it figured out. Crime causes poverty is way more true than poverty causes crime.
7. Lack of gratitude.
We're experts at comparing what's wrong and what we lack. We forget what we have and how fortunate we are. Everyone thinks their life is so hard. They tweet about it from an iPhone in a house where they have no fear of being harmed.
On your worst day, you live better than many people on their best.
Stop complaining and have some perspective and gratitude.
— Ed Latimore (@EdLatimore) August 4, 2019
8. No accountability.
Everything is someone else's fault. Even how you feel about yourself results from the world and its unfair standards for success and beauty.
As comedian Kat Williams once hilariously pointed out, "It's called self-esteem. It's the esteem of yourself! How can I mess up how you feel about you?"
9. We try to cheat trade-offs.
You can have anything. You just can't have everything. People think they can get everything from money to romance without doing the work for it. And then, of course, they blame other people because they didn't plan for the future.
10. We're lazy.
Not just physically, though that's obvious. Mentally, no one does research past the headline. Emotionally, no one exercises self-control. And because we're also greedy, media and corporations take advantage of this.
11. No respect for each other.
People don't respect each other. No empathy, awareness, or appreciation. This is not to be confused with coddling and safe spaces. This is just presenting your best self to your fellow human at all times and with the best intentions.
