3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success The Week Of February 3 - 9, 2025

Three Chinese zodiac signs will attract financial success all week from Monday, February 3, through Sunday, February 9, 2025. The animal signs that can look forward to monetary gains in various forms are Tiger, Horse, and Rabbit. But first, here are the messages of success for everyone.

The I Ching hexagram of success this week is Heaven over Heaven (#1), changing to Fire over Mountain (#56). It's a powerful symbol that creativity will help you succeed. So remove the mental blocks and let go of the box. Even if an idea feels strange initially, incubate it, and it will reveal the gold hiding inside. It can also help you leapfrog to the right idea through mental associations.

Advertisement

Eventually, however, every creative process will require external input to evolve and strengthen. Working with a team can help if this is already a collaborative effort. However, exploring the world in your personal life and speaking to unique people will also trigger aspects of your creativity that you may not have thought of before. Thus leading you straight to financial success and shine.

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract financial success throughout the week of February 3 - 9, 2025:

1. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Tiger, you will have a beautiful week of enhanced financial capacity, new opportunities in your career that allow professional growth, and the chance to watch a dear wish come to life because of your creative efforts in the past.

Now's the time to think about your financial future and allow your unconventional side and inner genius to come out. This will directly help you ideate and continue to be successful. Those who are social workers or believe in the power of communities to thrive together will also be successful this week and find the right help and support.

If you have felt blocked financially in the past, you may need to take a closer look at the people in your inner circle who are prone to procrastination and try to hold others back out of fear of being left behind. Sometimes, it's important to help where you can and steer away when it becomes obvious that your desire for growth may not be reflected in them.

Your power color this week is indigo/blue. Wearing blue clothes will also bring you peace and prosperity.

Advertisement

2. Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, the state of your finances will be extraordinary this week, especially if you are a routine investor and have prudently made some smart decisions in the past. Just make sure not to brag about the success too much, as that may create blocks for you in the future out of envy or jealousy.

Advertisement

Those of you who have undertaken years of higher education and diligently grew your expertise and know-how through that will be incredibly successful at this time. Others are encouraged to find knowledge from conventional and unconventional sources and allow it to elevate their processes and routines. Now's also the time to let go of bad spending habits.

If you have felt financially blocked, you may have to acknowledge certain habits keeping you stuck. Whether this is allowing self-sabotage to get the better of you, getting influenced by peer pressure and getting distracted in the process, or simply allowing others to make big decisions regarding your life, a change is necessary for continued success and shine.

The power color for you this week is orange-red. The phoenix motif will also be incredibly valuable in attracting what you want and finding your power.

Advertisement

3. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Rabbit, you will have an incredibly successful financial week! So, look forward to business networking at fun events, great productive days and nights, and mutually beneficial occurrences that bring beauty and joy to you professionally, sphere and socially.

Your capacity to embrace technology and remain at the helm of new change will be the cause for your success right now. Keep reading business journals and financial magazines in your industry to keep up with important breakthroughs and news. Enroll in study programs that will give you an extra edge. Your inner child will greatly aid you in this, so don't allow anything to hold you back — least of all fear.

Advertisement

If you have felt blocked financially in the past, you may have certain people in your family circle who wish you never to shine bright as you may eclipse them. Removing yourself from such influences will help, and it will also prevent toxic words from hindering your confidence. Let it do the opposite.

The power color for you this week is indigo.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.