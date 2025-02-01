3 Zodiac Signs Have A Very Lucky Week From February 3 - 9, 2025

The week of February 3 - 9, 2025, brings luck to three zodiac signs the entire week due to changes involving Jupiter, Venus, Neptune and the North Node.

Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, will station direct in Gemini on Tuesday, February 4. Jupiter has been retrograde since October, boosting confidence and your ability to take risks. As Jupiter stations direct, it’s a sign to follow through on your ideas and dreams. You will feel greater hope and optimism, which may be all you need to manifest luck.

This energy will be amplified as Venus returns to Aries on Tuesday, February 4. Venus rules the heart but also affects finances and real estate. In Aries, there is a confidence and intense drive to increase wealth and take risks to achieve your dreams. Although this is part of a longer journey, as Venus will station retrograde in Aries at the beginning of March, this is still a time to plant the seeds for the life you want to live.

The week ends on a cosmic note as Neptune and the North Node unite in Pisces on Friday, February 7. Neptune represents your divine dreams for life, whereas the North Node rules over fate. Together, they can bring insight and inspiration to change your life and follow a path of purpose.

Be mindful of putting in the work to confirm plans and a willingness to be honest with yourself. This will allow you to take the magic of this energy and use it for luck without worrying if it will last.

Lucky horoscopes for three zodiac signs between February 3 - 9, 2025:

1. Libra

The wait is over, dear Libra. You are being guided to take direct action on your dreams. You’ve reflected long enough and, in that process, have learned all you needed to succeed in this new chapter of your life. To make the most of this, you must understand that you may have to do it alone.

You are the zodiac sign representing partnerships, so whether you’ve been wanting your romantic partner to be on board or receive collaborative help, you’ve been waiting on others.

In this lucky phase of your life, you must understand that not all dreams are meant to be accomplished with those you hope for. Oftentimes, it’s a matter of learning to trust yourself so that you can take the leap and be in the position to attract new and aligned connections into your life. As challenging as it may feel to leave behind aspects of your life, you must stop waiting and start pursuing your dreams.

Jupiter will station direct in Gemini on Tuesday, February 4, lighting up your house of travel, spirituality, and expansion. Jupiter has been working all year in your favor as you’ve been guided to leave behind what you’ve already outgrown and begin to imagine a different life.

While Jupiter does help to bring opportunities into your life, it is also responsible for you putting in the work to attract the luck and abundance you desire. Part of this is realizing that you can’t put a dream on hold for anyone else. This era of your life is about making your dreams a reality, so it’s up to you to realize the only person you need is yourself.

2. Leo

Start listening to the call of your soul, bold Leo. You are one of the lucky zodiac signs as you honor your desires above anything else. This allows you to follow your heart or intuition to what is meant for you. Of course, you did need to learn what truly resonates with your being versus what you’ve been told to pursue.

Now that you have learned so much about your inner self, you are confident and sure-footed when it comes to what you know is meant for you. This confidence will allow you to focus on manifesting a life of true abundance and joy — and it’s exactly what you deserve. Remember there are no milestones to reach or items to cross off a checklist. This is just you and your soul seizing the life meant for you.

On Tuesday, February 4, Venus will shift into Aries, bringing abundant opportunities to your finances, dreams, and spiritual journey. Venus governs over love, so this energy may help bring you together with a powerful soulmate connection. Consider what you want for your life, and be ready to believe that anything you wish is possible.

Keep all options on the table, including any long-distance travel or relocations, as you may be called somewhere new. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and represents the energy of leadership and taking the initiative. This means that nothing will arrive, but instead, you must be the one to go after it, trusting that you now know what is destined for you.

3. Cancer

Experience all that you can, sweet Cancer. It’s admirable that you’ve diligently worked to establish yourself in this new chapter of your life. You’ve put in the work and maintained a disciplined and committed energy. However, you’ve gotten so stuck in work mode that you’ve forgotten you’re supposed to enjoy your life. Take inventory of how luck comes to you easily versus what isn’t.

Decide to receive and allow yourself to surrender to where it feels like you’re being guided. This includes what brings you joy if it doesn’t accomplish a great goal. This part of your life involves a return to happiness by opening yourself up to experience life. Go where you feel called. Seize the moments that bring a smile to your face and peace to your heart. You have done enough work, and now is the time to enjoy your life again.

Neptune and the North Node will unite in Pisces on Friday, February 7, bringing divine luck to your life. Neptune invites you to honor your intuition and dreams while the North Node edges you closer to your fate. In Pisces, there is a need to make sure you’re putting in the plans to make your dreams a reality, yet a surrender is also required.

Don’t be so quick to say no or judge an opportunity. Create quiet moments so you can hear the universe speak to you and be willing to do something because it brings you happiness. This is truly one of the most magnificent transits of the year, and it can help you understand that life is meant to be fully experienced.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.