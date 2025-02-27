Struggle Comes To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After February 28, 2025

Hang on, zodiac signs! Struggle is about to come to an end on Friday after we get through the challenges posed by Moon conjunct Saturn. February 28, 2025 is going to test our patience. Astrologically, the transit of the Moon conjunct Saturn comes to us in the form of a test from the universe reminding three zodiac signs that life is sometimes darkest right before we see the light.

Still, it's good to know that while life may not be easy, it's still doable, and if we put our minds to work, we can accomplish miracles. Hang tight, zodiac signs, as the month will be over shortly, and so will this spiritual crucible from the universe.

Cancer, Virgo, and Capricorn zodiac signs will feel as though the tests we endure today are annoying, and that's the moment it all starts to click. We're not entering March with emotional baggage; we are entering the new month with hope and relief. We've passed the tests, and now it's time for action. Struggle finally ends and it couldn't come at a better time.

Three zodiac signs see struggle come to an end on February 28, 2025 after the challenges posed by Moon conjunct Saturn:

1. Cancer

You never expected a test from the universe, but instead, you thought you'd get this last day of the month to yourself. Yet, fate has other plans for you, Cancer. It's OK; it's just a test of your patience. If anyone has a stockade of that, it's you, so no worries here.

February 28 brings you the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn, and this will be the last day in awhile that you have this unfortunate struggle. After today, things change for the better. Thank goodness. But first let's get though this challenging Friday.

Pay attention to the little things that won't stay out of your way until you do what's necessary. It's OK; once they are out of the way, you'll be in the clear, Cancer. Life is improving! Struggle is almost over!

2. Virgo

Fret not, dear Virgo, your struggle is coming to a close but first we have to get though a challenging Friday. The test you need to pass from the universe is a case of impatience and fury. It's not like you'll blow your stack, but you thought by now you'd have ended a trial in your life.

It could be the paying off of a bill or something equally annoying, and what Moon conjunct Saturn brings in is the idea that it ain't over 'til it's over. March looks good with no struggles in sight, but you'll have to get through this last day in February to get there, Virgo.

So, hang tight and do what you need to do. There's no getting around it, so take this test and just ... ace it. What more can you do? You know the rules: pay the bill and live without the debt. Frustrating, yes; it's just a matter of doing it.

3. Capricorn

Not another test, universe ... seriously? This will be your first thought on February 28, as something comes up almost as soon as you wake up. It's not a big deal, but it's something you'll know you can't avoid, such as it is with transits like Moon conjunct Saturn.

Avoiding the unavoidable. Saturn is so annoying, and yet, when has that stopped you, Capricorn? Yes, a test of patience, but nothing you can't get past in a millisecond.

So, get going on that millisecond. Don't make a day out of it. Just confront what you need to confront and make it go to the cornfields, as they say. Procrastination isn't working on February 28, which leaves you with one option: action. Once this task is completed, March is smooth sailing. Your struggles will fade into the distance, and my goodness will that come as a huge relief.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.