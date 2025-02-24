Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 25, 2025

February 25, 2025, three zodiac signs see how their loneliness ends, and they meet people who love them. The long, cold Winter may end, at least in the mind. Astrologically, we're looking at the transit of Moon conjunct Pluto and its effect on loneliness. We can't help but feel isolated during these months, but all that will end shortly.

What's most important for three zodiac signs right now is not buying into the idea that we are lonely. We're not lonely or maybe a little, but that's not how we must define ourselves.

What's best for us right now is to know that all of these states of mind pass in time. We will not be lonely for long because we, like the seasons, change and evolve. These three zodiac signs will make you feel hopeful once again as loneliness ends.

Loneliness ends for three zodiac signs on February 25, 2025:

1. Gemini

You have a secret, Gemini; you always feel somewhat lonely. It's not a thing you tell many people about, but you carry around a certain kind of loneliness, and while it doesn't get in the way of your life, it's still 'ever-present.'

On February 25, you may feel a shift in the cosmos, when it comes to the loneliness you all feel. Because of the presence and influence of Moon conjunct Pluto, your social activity may relieve some of that lonely feeling.

You've always loved people, and you aren't someone who shuns social activity; being with friends makes you very happy. This day will put you in the presence of friends and loved ones, lifting your spirits.

2. Scorpio

You feel right now that the world is 'over there' having fun, and here you are, in your own little corner in your own little world. It's OK, Scorpio, as it's really all about divine timing. Your time is coming. You know it, feel it now, and just have to get there.

That lonely feeling will end during the transit of Moon conjunct Pluto, because this cosmic event brings on change and transformation in your life, and right about now, February 25, you should start to see some of those changes take effect.

You'll notice that friends are starting to reach out once again, and you'll understand that it wasn't just you who was feeling lonely; it was just a vibe everyone was going through. Your lonely days are over, thankfully.

3. Capricorn

After a long season of loneliness coming to an end, you finally feel as if the light is knocking on your door. Your lonely days are now officially over. And what a relief, too. You knew this 'season' wouldn't last, yet you couldn't wait for it to end.

During Moon conjunct Pluto, you'll feel a distinct change in how things go for you, Capricorn. It does seem as if you've just come out of total obscurity and walked into some kind of fun popularity.

You don't need much, but you do need to feel connected in order to not sink into loneliness and you'll see that on February 25, that's a healthy option for you, as the gates to friendship and family open up once again.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.