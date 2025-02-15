3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On February 16, 2025

The cosmos is not messing around on February 16, 2026, and with the astrological transit of Moon trine Jupiter doing most of the work here, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era.

These zodiac signs become dynamic creators of their destinies on Sunday, feeling very strongly that anything is possible. We're not stuck in that mentality that we might fail. We aren't even considering the idea that failure exists. We are taking back the power.

And the millisecond we decide to take back our power, it generates more and more personal strength. Our goals are clear; our direction is well-planned. This powerful new era is ours for the taking, and we are, without a doubt, going to take it.

Three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era starting on February 16, 2025:

1. Gemini

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

A new powerful era. You like the sound of that, don't you, Gemini? Well, get yourself ready for this one, because during Moon trine Jupiter, all the good stuff is heading your way. You will receive good news and great opportunities.

This horoscope on February 16 shows you that if you continue to stay strong and believe in yourself and your dreams, you create the conditions for success. You are that powerful. Your mind is the entire world, and you know what to do with it at this point.

The transit Moon trine Jupiter is gigantic in effect and reverberation. What takes place in the cosmic sky brings about an intense reaction for you, down here on Earth. This is not only your lucky day, Gemini, it's your lucky era.

2. Cancer

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Because you recently made a pretty spectacular choice, you will see how that choice plays out in reality on February 16, 2025. We've got the transit of Moon trine Jupiter above us, and where you're concerned, Cancer, it's all about a powerful new era.

You've got the power on your side now, and you know how to use it. You've been patient, and you knew this day would come. You also know that the goodness involved with Moon trine Jupiter is not just a one-shot deal; this will last and last.

And you are prepared. Your mindset is one of a truly optimistic person, and that mental prowess is exactly what gets you what you want out of life. Take that power and run with it; it suits you well, Cancer.

3. Sagittarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Failure is not an option in your world, Sagittarius, and so much of the reason is that you consistently try to better yourself. You don't mind putting in the extra effort, as you know it brings you courage and power, and if power is to be your fate, then it revs up its engines on February 16, 2025.

What you have on your side at this point is the transit of the Moon trine Jupiter, which taps into your Sagittarius optimism and makes you believe nothing less than the idea that your fate is a brilliant one.

You believe in yourself in ways that have no room for doubt; what you want is what you'll get, and all of this happens because you have unshaken faith in your abilities. This isn't just a powerful new era for you, Sagittarius; it's a lifestyle choice. You have chosen happiness; that is your true power.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.