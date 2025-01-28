2 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Abundance On January 29, 2025

Today’s cosmic vibes set the stage for some exciting breakthroughs and immense abundance for two zodiac signs. The day's dynamic energy pushes us to take action, surprise others, and communicate our plans with intensity.

With Mercury in Capricorn, the planet of communication and thought, opposite Pluto, the planet of drive and action, there’s an energetic push for us to express ourselves boldly and take decisive steps forward. The keys to doing so lie in embracing the need for action, even if it feels uncomfortable! By leaning into our inner drive and having the courage to speak up, we can help ourselves break free from stagnation and unlock abundance.

At the same time, the day offers us the perfect backdrop to look at our problems with a fresh set of eyes. Think outside the box and approach our challenges creatively. There's a strong potential for unexpected career breakthroughs on Wednesday, while Mercury in Capricorn helps us map those ideas out strategically.

Whether it’s a professional breakthrough, a financial windfall, or a complete and total personal transformation, you can bet that these cosmic energies are giving us the perfect opportunity to manifest abundance by embracing change and acting with purpose.

Two zodiac signs experience immense abundance on January 29, 2025:

1. Taurus

Taurus, today’s trine between Mercury in Capricorn and the Midheaven is a complete game changer! Mercury’s influence helps you turn those ideas into something real. You'll find it easier to express yourself and connect with others, bringing a fun, spontaneous energy to your conversations that feels new.

This powerful combo encourages you to rethink how you approach relationships, personal growth, and your bigger goals. Whether it’s a sudden creative breakthrough, an unexpected opportunity that seems to come out of nowhere, or a shift in perspective that feels like a breath of fresh air, this aspect is about taking bold steps toward something new and meaningful.

Your natural sense of stability allows you to ground these brilliant ideas and turn them into something lasting. You’re not just dreaming of change today — you’re manifesting it.

The opposition between Mercury in Capricorn and Pluto can feel like a tug-of-war between your highest aspirations and your emotional pull toward familiar, nurturing environments. But this aspect isn’t just about internal conflict — it’s about action.

With Pluto, your determination to create security in what brings your heart the most joy will likely drive your success today. The key to today’s luck for you is balancing your down-to-earth, logical side with a willingness to embrace the feel-good change that’s coming your way, even if it feels just out of reach right now.

Remember, Taurus: slow and steady wins the race! There’s no need to rush. Trust in your ability to stay grounded, and you’ll be well on your way to manifesting the abundance you crave!

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, today’s opposition between Mercury and Pluto asks you to dig deep and make significant moves. Pluto urges you to act on your emotional intuition and move toward the next big thing… but simultaneously, Mercury in Capricorn tells you to plan it out first so that your next move is a strategic checkmate!

This opposition may stir up some inner conflict, where your mind tells you to wait, but your heart and body are eager to dive in headfirst. If something is holding you back from expressing yourself — be it in your career, finances, or relationships — today’s energy pushes you to break free and take action, but only if your intuition tells you it’s right. Scorpio, by balancing your emotional drive with practical planning, you can help yourself manifest abundance in all aspects of your life today.

To add to the day’s energy, the trine between Mercury and the Midheaven is adding a spark of brilliance to your approach today, giving you the motivation and clarity to move forward. While you’re usually the sign that thrives in the shadows, today’s Midheaven influence encourages you to step into the light with bold, innovative ideas.

Trust that your deep insight, combined with Midheaven's sense of purpose, will open doors for you, whether it’s a sudden opportunity to advance in your career or a shift in how you connect with others. The key for you today, Scorpio, is embracing change and using your inherent intensity to fuel the changes you want to see in your life.

Whether increasing your income, deepening your relationships, or unlocking personal growth, today offers a powerful chance to manifest lasting abundance.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.