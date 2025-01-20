2 Zodiac Signs Experience Abundance & Luck On January 21, 2025

January 21, 2025 is packed with cosmically transformative energy — and the universe is offering two lucky zodiac signs an amazing opportunity to catalyze their journey toward abundance!

Mercury in Capricorn will square Chiron in Aries on Tuesday morning, sparking deep reflection for the entire zodiac. This aspect will encourage us to examine past wounds and confront the limiting beliefs that have prevented us from reaching our fullest potential. But, rather than retreating into those fears, this is a cosmic chance to heal those wounds in ways that help us reclaim our worth. Remember, our sweet celestial stars: the more we address and reconcile with the past, the more we open ourselves up to abundance in the present!

Advertisement

And just when you thought the day’s energy was all about those *deep feels*, the Sun’s conjunction with Pluto swoops in to catapult us towards transformative change. This cosmic alignment will help us take those hardened stories we’ve repeatedly replayed in our minds and transform them into fuel for growth.

We'll finally feel ready to shed old limitations and step into a future full of limitless possibilities and potential. Today, all zodiac signs will feel ready to leap into a more empowered mindset and race toward growth — but two especially lucky signs are set to step boldly into their power and manifest abundance with confidence! Ready to find out who?

Advertisement

Two zodiac signs experience abundance on January 21, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Taurus, today, you experience abundance during the Sun’s square with Chiron (the Wounded Healer. Each urges you to reflect on past wounds surrounding your sense of value — where those hardened beliefs may have prevented you from stepping into and owning the abundant lifestyle you truly deserve! You may have an underlying belief telling you you’re not worthy of success.

Perhaps you’ve struggled to claim your worth in the professional world fully or maybe you have even told yourself you don’t deserve to relax and enjoy a life full of luxury! Well, we’re here to tell you that now’s your moment to shift that narrative for good! Trust that you’re stronger now, and what once may have felt like a limitation will become your greatest asset!

And just when you thought things couldn’t get any better, the Sun’s conjunction with Pluto — at exactly 1° — swoops in to help you level up and secure the utmost stable and abundant future of your dreams! Pluto’s transformative energy is like the steady hand of a gardener, helping you clear away any old fears and scarcity mindset that may have left your pockets feeling a little too thin.

This is your moment to harness your practical Taurean energy and channel it into something real and lasting. From asking for the raise you deserve to dive into that business idea you’ve been toying with or aligning your financial goals with your values, today is all about stepping into your power. Taurus, your hardworking nature will pay off big time, so go after it. Your most luxurious, abundant lifestyle yet is closer than you think!

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, Mercury square Chiron today brings you an experience full of abundance. You have a wonderful opportunity for deep, emotional healing, especially regarding how you express your joy and creativity. With your sharp analytical mind, you sometimes overlook the magic of embracing your most authentic self. Mercury in Capricorn asks you to reflect on any wounds from your childhood or past experiences that may have dimmed your light or blocked you from fully expressing yourself.

Advertisement

Virgo, you’re known for your precision and analytical nature, but are you being too critical of yourself? Now is the time to confront those inner wounds and release the need for perfection. Today’s your day to harness the potent cosmic energy as a chance to embrace the lessons of the past without letting them dictate your future.

The key is recognizing how far you've come—your progress deserves recognition. Let go of those fears and see them as powerful catalysts for transformation. You’re in a stage of creative rebirth, ready to shine brighter and more authentically than ever before, paving the way to the abundant life you deserve!

Plus, the Sun conjunct Pluto signals a powerful transformation on the way for you, Virgo. This alignment encourages you to take charge of your routine, responsibilities, and the systems that support your success. Pluto’s transformative energy is pushing you to release those outdated habits to make room for a more purposeful and efficient approach to your goals (we know you love to hear that!).

Right now, you’re all about allocating your time and energy right where you should to ensure your efforts align with your truest ambitions. Streamlining your workflow, refreshing your wellness routines, or fine-tuning the details to invite abundance into your life will feel effortless as this cosmic energy sparks clarity and determination for transformative progress! Virgo, the abundance you’ve been waiting for is within reach — now’s the time to claim it!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.