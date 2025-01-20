3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Period Of Prosperity On January 21, 2025

Things are starting to look up for three zodiac signs that will enter a period of prosperity on January 21, 2025. In terms of finance and prosperity, it appears that astrology shows us that much good can take place during the Scorpio Moon.

We're now in the heart of it all; we've worked very hard to get to this place, and during the Scorpio Moon, we can see very clearly that the time to get things done is right this very minute. It's a window of opportunity for us, and three zodiac signs will march right through it easily.

We know a good thing when we see it, and it is very obvious to us during the Scorpio Moon. We've made all the needed mistakes, and now we're at that place where we've learned what not to do.

Three zodiac signs enter a period of prosperity on January 21, 2025:

1. Virgo

The interesting thing about living under the Scorpio Moon, for you, Virgo, is that it gets to you in terms of you seeing things. What this means is that you know that if you are to manifest some of that financial glory that you have in mind, you can't wait around for others to do it for you.

During the Scorpio Moon on January 21, you come to understand that it is up to you and that to walk into and embrace the idea of entering a period of prosperity in your own life, you have to take the initiative and make it happen.

You know that you've always relied on others to help you, and that's just fine, Virgo, but there's this idea, too: perhaps they are not doing enough. Perhaps it's up to you to open your mouth and make it happen. Prosperity awaits ... now, go get it.

2. Libra

Smart moves have led you to this place, Libra, and while you're not a show-off about it, you do have a good reason to brag because, on January 21, your moves led you to enter a great period of prosperity and wealth. It seems that ... you did it, Libra.

And during the Scorpio Moon, you'll see that the work is not yet done. That's OK, too, as you know you want this to last. You are definitely entering a period of great prosperity, but you are smart enough to know that this garden must be watered.

The beauty here is that you are a very good gardener and will be very alert in the next few weeks, knowing that you need to protect what you've grown so far and keep it flourishing. All is going well for you, and during the Scorpio Moon, you feel it.

3. Sagittarius

You've come to know that money is a two-way street. You have to give to get, and while that, at one point, seemed like a hard concept to get with, you now know that by investing in yourself, you can easily receive a hefty payoff.

January 21 presents you with the Scorpio Moon, and it is during this lunation that you come to finally understand the meaning of prosperity and how it is designed and arranged. If you do certain things correctly, you get to see the right financial results.

You may feel you're late to the game, but better late than never, Sagittarius. Your time is now, and you are not late for that game. This is your season, and this is when you know what entering a period of true prosperity is. Congratulations.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.