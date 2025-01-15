3 Luckiest Zodiac Signs On January 16, 2025

Three zodiac signs are the luckiest on January 16, 2025. Astrology brings us a Waning Gibbous Moon, and with it comes the idea that luck is in the bag. We just ride on that feeling that for some reason beyond us, we're about to walk into something good.

Luck is about to improve for three zodiac signs, and while the Moon is on the wane, it removes obstinacy and doubt for us. In other words, we're now seeing the last of our laziness and stubbornness.

Here's a day showing us that all it takes is a little effort to get things rolling again. If we've been lax about getting this year up to par, then we can know that everything comes in its own time. This is when the good luck begins, and we will keep it going.

Three luckiest zodiac signs on January 16, 2025:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You've been noticing that things in your life are starting to improve little by little, and while the change has been gradual, you're now starting to see as if momentum is picking up — and you like it. Now, that's what we're talking about!

The negative forces are starting to dissipate, and so much of that is noticeable during the Waning Gibbous Moon. This lunar transit helps you to recognize that not only are things starting to go your way but that life, in general, you're very lucky.

This waning energy removes the silt and leaves you with a clean palette, and that fresh new space allows for luck and good fortune to enter. It all makes sense during the Waning Gibbous Moon, and you will take this hint and make something very special out of it.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

You're among the luckiest zodiac signs in astrology today. The way that luck improves in your life, Leo, is due to the Waning Gibbous Moon and its effect on negative energy. It's not that you are surrounded by negative energy, no, no, quite the opposite in fact ... what you are being guided to see at this point is how you must concentrate on the positive to get the results you want.

By seeing the light in the situation, you allow for more and more light to enter, and this is what breaks down the doors to opportunity and good luck. This is a no-brainer for you, Leo, and on January 16, you'll see that going with the positive flow is super easy for you.

Here's a day that has you remembering who you are, which means that for a little while there, you kind of forgot your mission. Now that the Waning Gibbous Moon jogs your memory, you'll be back on track, working that luck for all its worth.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

You've always felt lucky, and how you interpret luck may differ from how others interpret it. If you are breathing, you're the luckiest, implying that you are a very humble person who believes in gratitude.

What's happening on January 16 that feels slightly different is the presence of the Waning Gibbous Moon in your life and how it seems to show you what you do have, as opposed to what you don't have. Yet another reason for you to feel lucky.

Feeling lucky, in your case, allows you to breathe easily, knowing everything will be OK. Luck, for you, comes as a sense of solidity and security; you like knowing where everything stands, and on this day, you feel that your feet are firmly planted on the ground.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.