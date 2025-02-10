3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On February 11, 2025

Three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era on Tuesday, February 11. 2025. There's something about that 11 that just feels right, know what I mean? February 11 comes with some very positive astrological guidance as well. We're looking at the transit of Sun square Uranus and the healing energy it brings.

During Sun square Uranus, we get to see that no matter what we do, no matter how beautiful or perfect or ambitious we are ... not everyone is going to get us, and that's the lesson of the day. The second we decide to free ourselves from the need to please others, we begin to heal and enter our a powerful new journey.

Three zodiac signs have been needing this kind of energy in their lives, and fortunately, it's going to be a lot easier than we thought. This is the day that a much better life begins in earnest; we are only trying to please ourselves now. That's a good beginning.

Three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era beginning on February 11, 2025:

1. Gemini

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

It's a beautiful thing to know that what you have right now is perfect as it is. The idea that you don't have to live up to anyone's expectations is like freedom itself. During Sun square Uranus in February, this knowledge acts as the key to liberation.

You've needed this kind of healing energy in your life, Gemini, and fortunately, you'll be feeling it in a big way during Sun square Uranus. You've always been your person, and every time you compromise yourself, you feel down and depressed.

And then it hits you: you don't ever have to compromise yourself again. Sure, you can work with others and still have meaningful relationships, but you don't have to put yourself in the line of danger. Sun square Uranus shows you that you, as an individual, are perfect as you are.

2. Libra

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

The way you get to experience the ton of healing energy that is available to you on this day is in the idea that you get the support you need for your very unique and strange ideas. You have a way of doing things that not everyone agrees with. You seek out approval, and when you don't get it, you feel mopey.

What makes you feel so healed and fresh during the transit of Sun square Uranus, is the idea that you don't need anyone else's approval; you'll do it your way, and they will come to accept you as you are.

Being like everyone else is never going to be your answer, Libra, and strong transits like Sun square Uranus come into your life to bring you healing energy. This energy helps you to remain strong in your ways, and those ways make you very happy.

3. Pisces

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

What you've needed for a while now is a break from all the expectations put upon you, including some that you feel are noxious and unnecessary. You want to break free from the people in your life who make weird demands of you.

February 11 brings you the healing transit of Sun square Uranus, and with this energy, you can understand things from a different perspective. What heals you on this day isn't so much your removing yourself from the people who bug you, but your perception and understanding of them.

When you realize that they are just coming from their own limited set of perspectives, you might end up forgiving them. That doesn't mean you'll start to consider them, but it does mean that they have less power over you, and that, right there, is all the healing you need.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.