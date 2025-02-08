3 Zodiac Signs Being Tested By The Universe On February 9, 2025

Three zodiac signs are being tested by the universe on February 9, 2025, a day feels a bit tense thanks to Mars trine Saturn. This may just be your day to show the world what you're made of.

We may feel as if an unfeeling universe is testing us, but in truth, we're the ones who are testing ourselves. Mars trine Saturn is always there to show us that we are the ones who limit ourselves through belief, and if we believe we can't do it, then we can't do it.

Advertisement

February 9 can turn that mental fate around for three zodiac signs. So, on a day that feels like all impossible tasks, all it takes is a shift in perspective, and voila! The roads are cleared, and we are free to venture forth.

Three zodiac signs are being tested by the universe on February 9, 2025:

1. Taurus

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There are moments when you wonder what this whole life thing is about. Much like everyone else, some situations feel like a test from the universe — and this happens from time to time. When it does, it makes you wonder what the point of it all is.

During the transit of Mars trine Saturn, you may feel you're going through a questioning period again, where you can't see anything but how hard it all is. You, yourself, know this will pass ... but when?

You feel as if life is one big test, and while you know you'll pass, you grow weary of the constant battle just to survive. The beauty of this day is that it makes you stronger, and while there may always be tests, there will be just as many — if not more — days of beauty and clarity.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

February 9 brings you the Mars trine Saturn transit, and with it comes a test from the universe. The idea that whatever stands in your immediate way, right now, you do not feel as if you can make it budge. You've been trying to handle something in your life, and right about now, you feel like giving up the struggle.

It's OK, Virgo ... this too shall pass, as they say, and they are correct. The reality here is that life is hard, but it's so much easier when we realize it is hard. It's like the magic charm that allows us to breathe again.

Advertisement

And you will breathe easy again, very soon, Virgo. Mars trine Saturn tends to make everything feel like a test, and even when we're all so tired of being tested, the interesting thing is that we always tend to pass those tests. Am I right?

3. Sagittarius

Photo: warmjuly | Design: YourTango

Advertisement

During the transit of Mars trine Saturn, you will feel that the test handed to you is where you get to stick with your maxim of "I just want to live on my terms." Funny how there are so many people who want us to do it their way.

Their way is so completely not your way, Sagittarius. You've always been on your own, a freethinking individual who tends to want to stay that way, and during transits like Mars trine Saturn, you'll notice that sticking with your plan is difficult.

However, that doesn't mean you buckle under pressure. Sure, the world would love for you to be just like them, and when you realize that this will never happen, you take joy in the idea that being you is quite wonderful. As is.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.