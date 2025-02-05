4 Zodiac Signs Receive Signs From The Universe On February 6, 2025

Four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe on February 6, 2025, when they look to stars for guidance. The Gemini Moon on Thursday is a reminder from the universe that we always have a choice.

Whether we make that choice is up to us, and that's where the magic of this day lies. It's during the Gemini Moon that we may find that the choice is a difficult one to make — and yet, the universe lets these four zodiac signs know their difficult decision results in a positive outcome. So, pay attention to the signs, they are coming.

Four zodiac signs receive signs from the universe on February 6, 2025:

1. Aries

Decisions, decisions. You don't like being put in the position of having to be the one who makes the decision-making, but then again, it also gives you the element of control that you do like. February 6 has the entire universe putting its trust in you. It's a sign from the universe saying, "You can do it, Aries!"

Naturally, days like this come up, and when the Gemini Moon rules over them, we tend to feel the pressure of having to be 'the one' who gets to choose. This is more than likely family-related, which makes your decision all the more important.

You'll find that if you trust in yourself as much as the universe trusts in you, whatever you do will lead you to the right and inevitable choice. Whatever is going on, Aries, you know how to lead it to the best outcome, and so ... you will.

2. Taurus

What didn't exist only yesterday seems to want your attention right now, Taurus, and during the Gemini Moon, which falls on February 6, you'll get a sign from the universe. You finally begin to put together the pieces of a mystery that will be solved by day's end.

While it's not as spooky sounding as all that, what's going on for you during the Gemini Moon is that you are now finally able to grasp what's going on in your life with a clear mind and steady resolve; something must change, and you are now ready to make that happen.

The signs are everywhere, and it's only today that you can finally pick up on them. But then again, isn't that how signs work? One day, it's just a thing out there, not getting your attention, and then the next day, bang, it's all you can see. Solution time!

3. Gemini

You don't like being put in the position of having to decide what stays or what goes, and you've seen that in the past, when it's up to you, you tend to get bossy and impulsive, as if you are drunk with power. This is when you make mistakes, Gemini.

On February 6, during the Gemini Moon, you will notice a sign from the universe that you are again in this kind of position. Only this time will you feel tapped into the universal flow, and you aren't going to do anything rash ... just because you can.

You want to see changes in the workplace, but you also want to keep your job to look back on your experience and refer to it for guidance. This is how the universe helps you to wise up. By remembering what works, you can make healthy and smart decisions.

4. Scorpio

During the Gemini Moon, you can see that what you're about to do may not be the right move to make, and this moment of pause is all you need to see the light. The universe shows you through signs that you need to be more aware of what's going on.

On February 6, you can see something you didn't see before, and by noticing it, you may just change your entire plan. Don't worry, though ... you are smart enough to want things to change if needed; there is no fear here.

You will find that if you stay open and allow the signs to register in your subconscious, then you will truly find the right path. You are being guided towards success ... follow that trail. Trust in the universe today, Scorpio. It's all good.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.