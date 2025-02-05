Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs Beginning On February 6, 2025

The Moon aligns with Venus in a very harmonious transit on Thursday, bringing hard times to an end for three zodiac signs on February 6, 2025. Here, we get to see what we're made of. And if we thought we had a challenge or two to get over, then consider this the day we get over them.

Three zodiac signs will get to test their mettle, as we have started to see challenges as tests we are meant to pass. What might have felt intimidating at one point now feels right; we are ready to rebel, to fight, to rise above the challenges set out before us to bring an end to these hard times.

We're not backing down either; we see that if we remain dull-edged, we will never be able to rise above the challenges that face us. Three zodiac signs are ripe and ready for the challenge. The word failure is no longer in our vocabulary.

Three zodiac signs see their hard times come to an end on February 6, 2025:

1. Cancer

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

By now, you feel as though you know how to make it through hard times and handle yourself under duress. And while this day, February 6, isn't all that hard to deal with, it reminds you of what you've come out of to get here. So many challenges, and not one that you couldn't rise above.

And so it goes with this day's activities as well. When the Moon aligns with Venus, it's as if you get a helping hand regarding your ability to rise above challenges. You refer to your achievements and give yourself the confidence to press on.

Experience is everything with you, Cancer, and you've learned your lessons well; you aren't going to fail this time failure is not an option. Today, you rise above challenges, and you end up a true winner.

2. Leo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You love rising above life's challenge, especially when you know you can surmise it; however, this day doesn't guarantee your success. Still, in all, you don't get involved with anything unless success is part of your plan, and so, when the Moon aligns with Venus, you go for it anyway.

Yes, you may see a roadblock ahead on February 6, but so what? There's always a way around it where you are concerned, Leo. It's happened before, and it will, no doubt, happen again. Bring it.

This Venus transit helps you believe in yourself, which is already the case with you, but having that extra little bit of self-confidence certainly doesn't hurt. Expect success as you usually do, and these hard times will end.

3. Libra

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Your go-to response when a challenge presents itself to you is to look at it rationally and realistically. Is this something you can handle? And if so, then how do you handle it? When the Moon aligns with Venus, you'll see that, somehow ... love is the solution to ending hard times.

How does that make sense? Well, perhaps if you look at this challenge through the eyes of love, you might be able to see the purpose of it. You are being challenged for a reason, and this reason may just end up bettering you.

Being very well-balanced, you will see that the challenge of the day is not here to hurt you or make you feel insecure, but to help you rise to a new level of you-ness. February brings you a challenge that will make you feel like a better person.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.