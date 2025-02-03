Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 4, 2025

Three zodiac signs see their hard times come to an end as they attract new, abundant opportunities on February 4, 2025 during Moon square Pluto. What started at the beginning of the year has now taken wing, and what we are about to experience is how all the effort we've put in, finally, just now, starts to blossom as a new opportunity.

We did this to ourselves, and three zodiac signs had this kind of success in mind. We are open to change, and with the help of transit, Moon Square Pluto, we can steer ourselves toward the light of transformation.

We're not waiting any longer; Gemini, Leo and Libra zodiac signs will open the doors to new opportunities and see their hardships end because they are more than ready. We've worked hard to get here and will pounce on the abundance now being handed to us.

Three zodiac signs see their hard times come to an end on February 4, 2025:

1. Gemini

During a transit such as Moon square Pluto, you, Gemini, will personally experience an overhaul, meaning that big changes are now in the process of taking place. Out with the old and in with the new; that's how it goes in your life right now, Gemini.

Pluto's energy is being squared by the Moon, which means that you have to be very discerning with your next moves; you want to steer yourself in the right direction so that new opportunities can come your way, and you'll find that you have a knack for doing just that on Tuesday.

None of this is a surprise for you, Gemini; you've been planning on big change for a long time now, and with the help of this transit, Moon square Pluto, you'll find it easy to attract only the best situations.

2. Leo

February 4 puts you in the right position to make an important decision that allows your hardships to come to an end. Being that this day's transit is Moon square Pluto, the decision you'll be making is more than likely about something very personal, a lifestyle change, or even a physical transformation.

The Moon square Pluto energy that emits and is received by you, Leo, is that kind that enables you to make that decision and stick by your plan. To receive great things, you must make great decisions, and on February 4, you can do just that.

One thing leads to another, and you'll see that by being smart and trusting your gut, you can open the doors to great abundance. All it takes is courage; you've got that by the truckload.

3. Libra

Something you've done recently merited you great attention, and now you feel you're in the right place at the right time to do what you originally came here for, opportunity-wise. You see that the ball is in your court, which means it's time for your hard times to come to an end.

During the transit of Moon square Pluto, you'll see that the next big move is truly up to you, and much like a game, you play to win. You have had your eye on a certain opportunity for a long time now, and with this transit backing you up, it looks like you're about to make your next move.

Many good things can come of this, Libra; you are smart, but you are also wise; you take your time making up your mind and do not hesitate to strike while the iron is hot. This is a good luck day for you, Libra. Enjoy it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.