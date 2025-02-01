Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 2, 2025

On February 2, the Moon is aligned with Mercury, and for three lucky zodiac signs, their hardships are coming to an end and it's all happening exactly how they have been manifesting it. There are several signs that a manifestation is close to coming true, and three zodiac signs should be on the lookout for them on Sunday.

According to astrology, this Moon-Mercury transit is at the heart of what it takes to make our manifestations come true and for our hard times to come to an end. We're looking at how we take stock of what we've done that didn't work out and use that knowledge to ensure that what we want now doesn't get messed up. What makes our hardships end today isn't a miracle; it's intelligence.

We are now making sense. We have desires, and we've been foolish about how we've gone about bringing those desires to fruition. We've learned what not to do, and this is sheer brilliance. We will now put into practice a lifetime's worth of experience.

Three zodiac signs see their hardships come to an end on February 2, 2025:

1. Taurus

You tend to make intelligent choices depending on what your body tells you to do, which means that on February 2, you'll feel that something needs to change, and you will act accordingly. This new change will happen swiftly because you are influenced by the Moon-Mercury transit and it will cause your hardships to come to an end.

When we talk about listening to one's own body, you are not one to lie to yourself if you feel you need a change. You are, however, the very person who will jump into action, and today, you'll see that changes need to be made now, not tomorrow.

During the Moon-Mercury transit of February 2, you'll understand that what you only dream of is now on the runway for manifestation. A whole new you is coming soon ... and that's what causes your hard times to finally end.

2. Virgo

Rather than bark orders at someone else, you take it upon yourself to make the big changes you want to see in this world, and you do it all. You like having the support of those who will help you, but waiting for them to come through frustrates you.

That is why you decide to be the engine that makes your own hardships come to an end. Sure, that other person will eventually come around to get your dream on the road, but why wait?

In fact, waiting is just out of the question during this Mercury transit. You've waited long enough and blamed others for not showing up for your dream. It's time to take the lead, Virgo; be the change you want to see in this world! Be it.

3. Pisces

Your big dream is important to you, and you know it will make you happy if you see it come true, but you have not been all that active in making it so. February 2 brings you a Mercury transit that lights a fire underneath you and has you moving quickly to make your hardships come to an end.

For some reason, you feel inspired these days. It's an energy that you don't want to let go of, and you'll see that when Mercury is present in your charts, letting go of positive energy isn't even a consideration.

This means you have the nerve and the focus to see this dream through to reality. And so, you go for it, Pisces. When in Rome, as they say, and in your case, when you've got the energy ... use the energy. All is well in your world, Pisces.

