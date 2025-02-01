3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Season Of Pure Happiness Beginning On February 2, 2025

Three zodiac signs enter a season of pure, unadulterated happiness on February 2, 2025. Not only are we about to head into one of the best days of the year so far, we're going to stumble on something that can bring us immense happiness. Right now, the Sun is in alignment with the Moon and Jupiter, and that's about as positive as it gets, astrologically.

There's something very special about February, and there always has been. It's the month we do what we said we would do in January, except now we mean it. To reach our goals and live as the happy people, we see ourselves as. Then we must work with the stars to undo all that brainwashing and self-doubt holding us back.

It's time to rise and start anew. We can do it ... and we will.

Three zodiac signs enter a season of happiness on February 2, 2025:

1. Cancer

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

When the Sun aligns with the Moon on February 2, you will feel refreshed and hopeful again. You realize that you allowed yourself to go down with the ship, and while that's only metaphorical, you let the darkness take over, if only for a short while.

This darkness is caused by paying too much attention to the negative aspects of everything you hear and read online, and you'll feel ready to snap out of it and accept into your heart the goodness and hope once again during this Sun-Moon alignment.

Things are looking up for you because you have decided to let that happen. This one is on you, Cancer; you are tired of falling down that rabbit hole of negativity; you want happiness and are on a mission to retrieve it.

2. Leo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Everything in your life right now is telling you to back down and accept whatever it is that's going on, and while acceptance is a good thing, accepting that all is lost is the last thing you want to bring into your happy world, Leo.

When the Sun aligns with the Moon, it's as if the universe is handing you a second chance, and you have to take it. You are also quite aware that you second-guess everything; this self-doubt stops on February 2.

As soon as you realize that true happiness is there for the asking, you leap towards it. Why waste another second of your life wallowing in what they tell you is dreary and meaningless? You will find your meaning, your happiness, your truth.

3. Aquarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

The truth is, you get quite tired of being told what to do, how to act, and who you are, and even though you do tend to take the suggestions of others to heart, there has to be a point where you just cut them all off.

This day brings you that breaking point, and it's probably one of the better things to happen to you all year, Aquarius. If you buy into the ideas and opinions of others, you'll spend the rest of your life doubting your magic ... and that's just not about to happen, not when the Sun aligns with the Moon.

This transit awakens you to the positivity that vibrates throughout your entire world and Aquarius, that is no joke; you have always been sensitive to your immediate environment, and you will make sure that you are surrounded by things that bring you great joy ... and nothing else.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.