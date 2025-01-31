3 Zodiac Signs Have Their Wishes Come True On February 1, 2025

Three zodiac signs see their wishes come true on February 1, 2025, and as astrology leads us to believe, the transit of Venus conjunct Neptune is very much a part of why things go so well. We will see a few wishes come to fruition and the culmination of a long-awaited dream.

Wishes can come true during Venus conjunct Neptune because this transit makes us feel confident and filled with self-love. When we love ourselves, all things are possible.

We will not only see this desire come true, but we will feel the joy of gratitude, as we are truly grateful that we have not been cast aside when it comes to our desires. The universe is with us, embracing our wishes and helping us to make them all come true.

Three zodiac signs whose wishes come true February 1, 2025 thanks to Venus conjunct Neptune:

1. Taurus

What you want is tangible and possible, and while it may take time to manifest in full, you will see some very positive signs on February 1, and they will help you to foresee the future as good. Much has been going down, and you need to feel good again.

You have a simple wish, and during Venus's conjunct Neptune, that wish can make its way into the universe, where it is heard and noted. You aren't asking for the world, just a small favor, and it will be granted today.

So much of what makes your wish come true now is that you aren't asking for more than you need; you want to know that you are safe, secure, and able to be happy. You will receive what you need today. Your wish will come true.

2. Virgo

Venus conjunct Neptune helps you to tap into that place inside you that never gives up hope, and even when times are hard, you don't let yourself fall apart.

You hang tough even in the roughest of times, believing and hoping your wish will come true. That's not to say you're going through a rough time, but it is to say that should you feel down or depressed, you can count on something good happening to you on February 1.

You know that if you think positively, the universe will respond to your thoughts by manifesting the world around you as positive and hopeful. Do not give up hope, Virgo.

It may be a trying time for you, and you may not think the universe has your back, but Venus conjunct Neptune does, and you will find relief. Your wish for personal peace is about to come true.

3. Pisces

It may be hard for you, at times, to think that your wishes will come true, but the universe does hear your thoughts and wants only for you to be happy. You'll see that during the transit of Venus conjunct Neptune, so much good can come of it and you will see some solid results.

During Venus conjunct Neptune, thoughts are made real due to the manifesting nature of the transit itself, and so if you put your mind towards making things feel right again, you will see this take place. Your wish for rightness is about to come true.

And you will feel justified and satisfied, as well, Pisces. You don't ask for much; it's just a day that has you feeling relaxed and not stressed out. That's certainly not too much to ask for, and on February 1, you will see this day manifest for you and enjoy it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.