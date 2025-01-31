3 Zodiac Signs Whose Lives Drastically Improve Starting On February 1, 2025

Three zodiac signs begin experiencing a drastic improvement in their lives on February 1, 2025. It takes a very strong astrological transit like the Aries Moon to help us get over so much of what hurt us from the past, and yet, here we are right now ... on our way towards total healing. We knew it would happen, and now we can live it out.

Three zodiac signs feel the authenticity of true healing during the Aries Moon, and it feels more than good; it feels like a new beginning. Letting go of the past does us a world of good. It lets us live in the present.

What good is holding on to heartache? Sure, we need to hang on to it for a while to process what's gone on, but forever. No, there is no need to waste such time. During the Aries Moon on this first day of the month, three zodiac signs prepare to move on, and we do it successfully.

Three zodiac signs's lives drastically improve beginning on February 1, 2025:

1. Aries

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

If there's one thing you haven't done successfully, it's letting go of the past and all the people whom you believe have done you wrong. For the longest time, you thought holding on to the anger would somehow cleanse you, yet ... you didn't get that wonderful clean feeling.

And now, you've got the Aries Moon to show you how it's done, and you, being an Aries, know that when a smart lesson comes into your view, it's best to pay attention. On February 1, that lesson will arrive on your doorstep, and you will act accordingly.

It's here. The biggie. The grand revelation that lets you know in no uncertain terms that the anger is doing nothing but burning you out. This is the year for major healing in your life, Aries, and you might as well get to it now while the Aries Moon is hot.

2. Leo

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Heartache is no longer a romantic phase for you, Leo, because you have overcome it. You've made as much as you can over it, and it's no longer the muse that helps you create art. It's the burdensome annoyance that prevents you from being free.

During the Aries Moon, you will understand what heartache means to you: it's a drag. It's a total drag, and you are so over it that you do something about it. No one wants to listen to your tales of woe, and you, yourself, are tired of reciting these stories.

All of this has you snapping out of it, creating a clear desire to heal and move on. During the Aries Moon, you are backed by the universe, so if you decide that heartache is worth getting over, it's gone time.

3. Sagittarius

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You aren't even sure if you have any heartache left from the past, which is a good thing, as you certainly did keep up the attitude of the brokenhearted for so long. During the Aries Moon on February 1, you will realize something odd: you have overcome it. Hmm. When did that happen?

Whenever it happens, the realization occurs that you have overcome the past, and you will laugh at how much time you've wasted nurturing that broken heart of yours. By day's end, you conclude you don't have a broken heart. Not anymore, at least.

The freedom that surges through you at this point is remarkable. Perhaps all that detachment practice has finally done you some good. You can now move through the world as a person who is independent of heartache and emotional pain.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.