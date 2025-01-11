2 Zodiac Signs Experience Luck & Abundance On January 12, 2025

On January 12, 2025, the daily horoscope reveals a jam-packed lineup of abundant celestial alignments for two lucky zodiac signs. The day begins with the Moon and Chiron offering us a gentle nudge to reconcile our mixed emotions and let go of limiting beliefs to welcome the abundance we know we deserve in droves.

Shortly after, the Moon and Pluto stir deep feelings and encourage a transformational release of what no longer serves you. This aspect acts like the extra slam on the nail in the coffin to say good riddance to those self-deprecating behaviors we’ve allowed to keep us behind. It will feel like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders, and you're now ready to reach for all your goals — and you won't stop until you get them, baby.

The Moon also opposes Mercury, which helps to give us just the right amount of pressure to plan (and act on) our next move toward success as well as the opportunity to begin working on something we love. We’ll also garner the right reception while doing it! Confidence is through the roof, amplifying our passions and sharing our talents.

Finally, the day wraps up with the Moon and Jupiter sprinkling the right kind of optimistic, expansive energy over our dreams (mixed with a little extra luck!) to help us feel like we're on track toward creating the most abundant life of our dreams. Now, let’s dive into which two zodiac signs are the luckiest of stars today!

Two zodiac signs experience luck and abundance on January 12, 2025:

1. Cancer

Cancer, today is all about you! With the Moon cozied up in its home sign — yep, that’s yours — you’re operating at peak power! This cosmic alignment is like a double shot of intuition and emotional wits, setting the tone for a day that’s equal parts heartwarming and empowering.

This morning starts with a sweet connection between the Moon and Chiron, the cosmos’ “Wounded Healer,” and it’s relieving easiness your way. Right now, you know how to shut out the melancholic, negative voices in your head that perhaps tell you that you’re not good enough or that what you've been working so hard towards might not work out.

Right now, it’s time to shut them down for good and make space for some serious abundance to flow in (because, oh boy, is it coming!). By clearing away all that mental clutter. You’re making way for the abundance to flow in effortlessly.

Then, when you thought the vibes couldn’t get any better today, the Moon trines Venus — the planet of love, beauty and values. This cosmic combo is hyping you up and helping you embrace your inner secret sauce, allowing you to whip up some serious magic in the (metaphorical) kitchen!

Right now, you’re all about you and your growth, and nobody will stop you. Whether pouring yourself into something you love or finally making headway on that self-improvement project, the energy in the sky today amplifies your joy and gives you the confidence to reach for what you want.



And let’s not forget the complete and utter show stopper of the day: Mars trine Neptune. This cosmic combo of Mars in Cancer and Neptune in Pisces is like your celestial match made in heaven. Mars brings a fiery drive to your nurturing and intuitive spirit. Meanwhile, Neptune makes its way in there with its boundless imagination and spiritually aligned Piscean energy.

Together, these two ambitious energies create the ultimate recipe for whipping up all of your dreams into a beautifully Cancerian reality! From pursuing a breakthrough to chasing a deeply personal aspiration, the universe sends you all the synchronicities you need to put it into motion.

The first step might feel bold, but you need to trust that your instincts are finally ready to lead you to greatness, Cancer — you’re exactly where you’re meant to be.

Today isn’t just a lucky day filled with abundance for you, Cancer. It’s the day that reminds you why you’re unstoppable when you trust yourself and lead with your heart!

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, this morning kicks off with the Moon and Pluto (a.k.a. your ruling planet), inviting you to do some deep, emotional soul-searching to make way for empowering change. While this aspect can bring up hidden feelings or challenges, it’s an opportunity to release what no longer serves you so you can be reborn again and move on to the next. It is the most rewarding life lesson that will push you even closer to your higher purpose and attract the abundance meant for you!

Let's not forget, Scorpio, that transformation is your superpower! That's why it'll feel like today's cosmic vibes are practically set for you to turn all your challenges into major wins. The Moon is chilling in Cancer, sending all the good vibes to your sign, and some key planetary alignments have you thriving. For starters, Mars is trining Neptune, and here’s a fun fact: Mars is your traditional ruler (yep, you’ve got two power players on your side!).

This energy blends Mars’ fiery ambition with Neptune’s dreamy intuition, giving you the perfect recipe to channel your inner phoenix and rise to the occasion. Whether diving into a passion project, deepening your meditation practice, or pursuing a meaningful career goal, this cosmic connection is here to help align your dreams with your actions. Scorpio, manifestation occurs when you effortlessly tap into your intuition and trust your inner vision — so trust it (the universe wants you to)!

Plus, the Moon trine Venus in your fellow water sign, Pisces, will help amplify your magnetism. You could even attract worldly success through the pursuit of your passions today! This aspect enhances your magnetic charm (and we know how much you love that!), making attracting the people, opportunities, or resources you need to succeed easier. So get ready to share your talents with the world, Scorpio — your charisma is amplified, opening doors to abundance!

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.