Fate Intervenes For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 12, 2025

The Moon in Cancer opposite Mercury in Capricorn on January 12, 2025, is like fate intervening for three zodiac signs whose soul searching is productive on Sunday.

We can't help but yearn for the meaning of it all, and while sometimes we don't care, sometimes we really do care — but it's important not to make the wrong choices. These three zodiac signs tend to go where the trends lead them, but we can tell intuitively what is right for us and what is dreadfully wrong.

So, while the Moon is opposite Mercury, we take power back. This is a great and very positive day for these three zodiac signs, as this is when we see our own lives. We aren't going back to a place where we make mistakes. We know our life purpose. We discover what we want and are headed in the right direction.

Fate intervenes for three zodiac signs on January 12, 2025:

1. Taurus

Oh, this year has already proved to be an intense one for you in terms of learning and growing, and on January 12, during the Moon opposite Mercury, you will see that it's best to stay open and let in as much information as possible. Clarity leads to purposeful behavior.

Being equipped is the way to go for you, Taurus, as your zodiac sign doesn't like surprises. You want to do the right thing but don't want to think too much about it. Therein lies the problem, and it is one that you will get past during this day.

There's a difference between doing the right habits and what is expected of you. With the discretionary power of the Moon opposite Mercury at your side, you can do what is right without hurting anyone. You that you are smart and aware of what's going on. You can't be tricked during the Moon opposite Mercury.

2. Leo

So far, so good this year, Leo. You've been keeping up with all that requires your attention, and while some of it seems to sidetrack you from what you really want, you're OK with it all because you feel a little more on top of it this year than you did last year.

Because you've made personal strides, you'll be able to use the energy from the transit Moon opposite Mercury in ways that help you separate what is necessary from what is expected of you. You'll be deciding it will help to clear certain things up for you.

You've always had a good idea of your purpose here, and while you don't like to lock into anything that you can label, per se, you feel a strong urge to accomplish that one particular goal. If you can do 'that thing' today, you should stick with it for life.

3. Scorpio

January 12 comes with a choice and depending on which route you take, you may end up loving what you are about to start. What becomes obvious to you during the transit of Moon opposite Mercury is that love is the motivating factor here.

This could be love of career or the love or a person. What Moon opposite Mercury has you feeling is that, if life is to be worth it, then for you, it must have something to do with love and the continuous pursuit of it. This makes you happy.

You aren't someone who wants to sit around waiting for 'it' to come to you, and so much of that is what makes up your purpose in life. You are a go getter; it's what makes the 'relaxing' part feel all the more well deserved. During Moon opposite Mercury, you'll feel as though your purpose is to find love and maintain it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.