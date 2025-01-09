Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For January 10, 2025

On January 10, 2025, the Moon is in curious Gemini, and the Sun is in analytical Capricorn. We have a beautiful balance of earth and air energy influencing each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope and helping us remain curious and grounded.

Life can be unpredictable, and we may see changes occur over the weekend due to the upcoming Full Moon next week. It's important to focus on what needs to get done. What might your zodiac sign need to know about Friday before the weekend? Check out your zodiac sign's tarot card to find out.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for Friday, January 10, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Not everyone intends to be generous like you do, Aries. This is a good time to be mindful of people exploiting your kindness or not intending to repay a loan.

This doesn’t mean withholding goodwill from others, but proceeding with caution and not assuming someone’s intentions.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You are experiencing maturity in an area, Taurus. You may be learning about something that wasn’t beneficial in your life, and are ready to move on to new and better things.

You can find courage and strength in walking away from what you know isn’t serving you; that is an incredibly commendable thing!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Both solitude and socialization serve purposes, Gemini. At this moment, you may crave to be alone or surrounded by just a few people.

You can learn a lot in this period, both about yourself and about life. Don’t be afraid to ask questions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

You have the strength to do the things you fear, Cancer. You may be alarmed that how much you have left to give isn’t sufficient, but your courage is enough.

This is a wonderful time to focus less on the outcome and more on how you can show up.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

You can be quick to move your feet, Leo. This can be of great strength to you. Instead of having a delay between an idea and execution, you lose little time.

This is an amazing time to be action-oriented and let your confidence lead you, while still incorporating mindfulness.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

You are responsible and committed, especially to your work, Virgo. This signals to keep doing what is working and know that even when you struggle to see it, advancement is being made.

Be careful not to let perfectionism creep in; instead, value excellence and work at things faithfully; that is praiseworthy enough.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Relationships are an incredible gift, Libra. You may experience a bond that feels graceful and natural.

This is a wonderful time to devote quality time and enjoy the beauty of this evolving relationship!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

What is your vision, Scorpio? In other words, what do you hope to see in the future? Your ability to be visionary can be a crucial aspect of how you lead with strength and commitment.

You have a profound sense of energy when you know what you are fighting for. Not only will it give you momentum for the journey, but it will also lead you to meaningful accomplishments. Hold fast to your faith, Scorpio, and believe in amazing things in the future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have the ability to think for yourself, Sagittarius. This gives you the wonderful capacity to have an individual and commanding voice.

This is an amazing time to embrace your independence with confidence.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

Emotion is one tool in your toolbox, Capricorn.

You will experience the utmost wholeness and success when you incorporate it all, including judgment, discernment, reasoning, and your intuitive side; leaning solely on one can be harmful.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Your imagination holds amazing power, Aquarius. Naturally, it can create images of worry or concern.

On the flip side, it also holds the capacity for the opposite, too. This is a wonderful time to use it to believe for more and speculate the possibilities in your life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You have amazing potential to grow in your goals, Pisces. This is an amazing time to create an environment that encourages your success.

In other words, make it easier to do the things you have set out to do, and more challenging for obstacles to come in your way.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.