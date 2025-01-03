5 Zodiac Signs Have Exceptional Horoscopes On January 4, 2025

Exceptional horoscopes are in store for five zodiac signs on Saturday, January 4, 2025. With Venus in Pisces on Saturday, you will thrive when you trust your creative instincts. It can seem weird or even strange to some people and seem groundbreaking and cutting-edge to others, but don't get swayed by either extreme.

Allow the inspiration to unfurl into something beautiful and awe-inducing to you, and it will do the same to others. Let your curiosity guide you, and you will discover astonishing changes both within and outside.

Advertisement

Five zodiac signs have exceptional horoscopes on January 4, 2025:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Cancer: 10 a.m.

Cancer, your horoscope on Saturday is about knowing what's in your heart and taking decisive steps in that direction, whether in your career, romantic life or elsewhere. Uranus

Advertisement

Retrograde in Taurus is here to positively stir things up and bring fresh new energy to you through hidden and surprising methods. Some of you need to do something comforting for yourself at the end of the day to lean into self-love and set personal boundaries. Even if it's a bowl of ramen just for you, it will do.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Capricorn: Cancer

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 5 p.m.

Capricorn, the energy on Saturday is extremely potent for you because Saturn, your planetary ruler, rules Saturday. So be a workaholic if that feels right, and you will knock out many milestones! Moon in Pisces is also here to bring something creative and good to you. Make sure to start the day with a good breakfast, though. It will power you through it all.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Aries

Best time of the day for Leo: 3 - 4 p.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Saturday is all about striding (and walking) the thin line between what's glamorous and fascinating to you and trying something new that doesn't make sense to you yet.

For example, if you love makeup, step out of your comfort zone to see what the hype is all about. Mercury in Sagittarius will surprise you with an intriguing experience that blows your mind best!

Now's also a good time to get a haircut or style your Leo mane in a manner that screams you! Who knows? You may find your signature look for this decade while at it.

Advertisement

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Leo

Best time of the day for Virgo: 12 p.m.

Virgo, your horoscope on Saturday is all about knowing where your heart is and going there with confidence in yourself and your abilities. Mercury in Sagittarius will make stepping out of your comfort zone easier and bring sweet wisdom.

Advertisement

For some, now's a good time to soak up some natural beauty by strolling through your neighborhood in the evening when the sun's just right and the breeze is good.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Virgo

Best time of the day for Pisces: 11 a.m.

Pisces, your horoscope on Saturday is a mix of “sweet and salty” metaphorically. Some experiences will reveal your sassy side and show you how to set strong boundaries. Other experiences will bring sweetness to your heart and endless joy. Moon in Pisces is here to crown the day as inspiring! If you're looking for a sweet treat today, watch for the spiritual signs and feathers.

If you have strong intuitive abilities, the energies can bring you supernatural experiences. Like, fallen feathers that symbolically mean something important. Or maybe a message in a fortune cookie that eerily resonates with you.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.