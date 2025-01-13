The 5 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve During January 13 - 19, 2025

Relationships improve for five zodiac signs the week of January 13 - 19, 2025. Although it’s still Capricorn season, planets dominate water signs, intensifying your emotional needs and helping you follow your heart. January 13 begins with a Cancer Full Moon, making you deeply aware of what you long for.

A Cancer Full Moon brings fruition to an emotional issue or truth, making you sensitive, teary-eyed, or more in love. You may see a theme in your life that began with the Cancer New Moon on July 5, 2024, coming full circle. By embracing the energy of this lunation, you can finally honor your true feelings and start improving your relationship.

Following the Cancer Full Moon on Tuesday, January 14, Mars in Cancer will harmoniously align with Neptune in Pisces. Mars and Neptune will increase your sensuality and romantic desires, allowing you to focus on your dreams for your love life. You will want to fall in love and stay in love with this energy.

As the water energy builds to intensify your desire for emotional fulfillment, the Capricorn Sun will cross paths with Neptune in Pisces on Thursday, January 16. The Sun and Neptune will intensify your intuition, as well as your connection with your partner. With the Sun in Capricorn, you are given the tools to plan how to make your dreams a reality, whether repairing an existing connection or opening yourself up to new love.

Your romantic dreams are always possible, but bringing them to fruition takes effort and dedication. Allow yourself to take your deepest desires and use them to motivate any changes or repairs you want to make as Venus and Saturn unite in Pisces on Saturday, January 18.

Venus governs matters of the heart, while Saturn encourages commitment and effort to find fulfillment. In Pisces, there is a desire for unconditional love and the hope that your dreams of love can be real, but only if you put in the effort to make it so.

As the week approaches, the Sun shifts into Aquarius on Sunday, January 19, beginning a brand-new zodiac season that will encourage you to make the right choices for you.

Aquarius is an air sign which often promotes new ideas, movement, and change. Although not known for being the romantic that Pisces is, this air sign can help you follow your heart in ways that no other zodiac sign can. Aquarius helps you tune into your intuition, honor your truth, and follow your heart – no matter where it might lead you.

There’s little in this life worth more than love, so in the week of January 13, you will find yourself doing anything to attract or keep it.

Relationships improve for five zodiac signs the week of January 13 - 19, 2025:

1. Capricorn

You need to be a fool for love to embrace your romantic side, dear Capricorn. You always need to become vulnerable and emotional in your relationships, but you are finally understanding what it takes to do so.

You have been on an incredible journey of learning to be comfortable with expressing your emotional needs and learning to love your partner outside of your love language, which tends to be acts of service. By being emotional, you have already improved your romantic relationship, but beginning January 13 with the Cancer Full Moon, you’re about to experience a love you’ve never dreamed of.

The Cancer Full Moon will rise on Monday, January 13, illuminating your house of relationships and helping you see just how much you’ve grown in the past year. The energy of this lunation will allow you to have a transformative moment in your relationship in which you can put the past behind you and be open to receiving what you’ve always dreamed of.

Cancer is a water sign and one of the most sensitive in the zodiac, so you may find yourself overflowing with emotions during this time. You will also be drawn to romantic gestures to express your feelings to your partner, which is all it will take to genuinely and permanently improve your relationship.

2. Leo

You know what you need to do, Leo. You have been in a state of observation and holding space, both for yourself and your partner. There have been incredible moments of love, but there have also been lessons that have tested your faith. Through it all, you have grown so much that you no longer doubt that you are meant for you or fear that you will be single forever.

You only need to be honest about who you are and what lights you up inside to attract a partner who can finally appreciate your unique authenticity. You are now ready to go all in, commit, and know without any doubt that no one could love you better than the person you already have in your life.

As Aquarius Season begins on Sunday, January 19, you will have the power of the Sun activated in your house of relationships. The Sun represents luck and action, helping you to take all your dreams and desires and work to make them a reality. With your love life looking so positive, this could be your chance to take your relationship to the next level or publicly launch your relationship to the world.

There is no hiding or fearing what others would think, but only your own heart. If you have still been single through this process, you have focused on learning to love and value yourself, which will pay off as Aquarius Season begins. This is your chance to take action, trust that you are ready for this next step, and do whatever it takes to make your romantic dreams a reality.

3. Virgo

You are moving into an incredible period for love and romance, sweet Virgo. You need to make sure you are making time for your relationship, as you’re likely focusing much energy on your career. Usually, you have no problem creating balance in your life, but after some challenging periods in December, your partner may need extra time together.

So many of your dreams have already become a reality; you have been wondering if life could get any better. As you continue in this relationship, you will be attentive to your partner, which will help you move past any recent issues you've experienced. Just continue to lean into your vulnerability, and don’t just tell your partner how you feel – but show them.

On Tuesday, January 14, Mars in Cancer will lovingly align with Neptune in Pisces, increasing your sensuality and desires and helping you become sensitive to your partner’s needs. With the energy of Mars and Neptune, you will be selfless, which can help improve situations, although you need to make sure you’re still advocating for what you need.

During this period, you will want to spend extra time with your partner and have a softer and loving presence. This shift will help you mend any challenges from last year and reestablish your relationship for the new year ahead. Make sure that you are not letting any busyness or distractions from life deter you from making the most of this special time with your partner.

Consider getting away for the weekend or a longer holiday so that you can have this time to reconnect and enjoy just how amazing this love genuinely feels.

4. Cancer

Changes begin when you let yourself dream, sweet Cancer. As committed as you are to starting the new year on the right foot, you must give yourself time to go slow. Instead of feeling like you’re somehow wasting time by focusing on what you love, see it as part of attracting an incredible new relationship.

To attract what you desire, you must give yourself time to dream. Consider meditating, journaling, or attending a retreat during this period. Adopt a slower pace, sleep in, enjoy your home, and let yourself have all the time you need to understand what you genuinely want and what is meant for you.

Progress occurs when you approach matters differently, and in this case, this means focusing on the dreams you have for the future rather than running about simply trying to fill the space with just anyone.

The Capricorn Sun will create a dynamic alignment with Neptune in Pisces on Thursday, January 16, intensifying your intuition. You may feel dreamy or sleepy during this period as you are called inward so that you can listen to your inner voice and the message from the divine that you will receive.

By giving yourself time to listen to your intuition, you can trust yourself deeply, allowing you to grow and become confident about what aligns with your relationship. If you’re already in a relationship, this can help you understand how to repair and deepen your connection. But if you’re single, it's better to focus on yourself than start a new relationship now. The love you dream of does exist, but you must understand what you truly want to attract.

5. Scorpio

You must learn what love isn’t before knowing what it is, dear Scorpio. The journey of understanding yourself and your romantic choices is hard, but it is also worthwhile as it allows you to change your life and make your dreams come true.

You have been focusing your energy recently on ending past patterns in your life so that you have the space and freedom to begin anew.

Before you can, though, you must realize that this work is yours alone. While daydreaming about the perfect person coming in to make everything better suddenly is appealing, it wouldn’t allow you to grow in the ways you need to create that healthier relationship. Instead of feeling overwhelmed or as if you aren’t up to the task, try to see that what you choose to do now creates the foundation for the relationship you want.

Saturn first entered Pisces in 2023, changing the landscape of your romantic life and making you aware of the karmic cycles you’ve been enmeshed within. Saturn brings rewards, but not until the end of its cycle, which means as much as you may be tried, there is greater work to be done.

Saturn in Pisces lights up your house of marriage, love, and happiness, so the work that you’re being asked to put in will be incredibly meaningful for the life you are dreaming of. On Saturday, January 18, Venus and Saturn will unite in Pisces, merging their energies and reminding you of what must be done to have what you truly desire.

You may be dismayed at how situations seem or what it will take to change them, but the truth is valuable. Lean into what arises with the energy of Saturn and Venus, and don’t let yourself give up on what you dream of, as it’s often when you feel like giving up that you are reminded of why you can’t.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.