Luck Improves On January 28 For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Luck improves for three zodiac signs on January 28, 2025, and as astrology shows us, having a transit made up of a Venus-Moon alignment is a great place to start. We're looking at love, beauty, and thoughtfulness today.

We are also looking at how we can bring love and beauty to another person and how, by doing so, we create luck in our own lives. It is due to the presence of this Venus-Moon transit that we can see how valuable we are to someone else, which is inspiring.

And so, on January 28, we will not only give love and make someone else very happy, but we will also see how this small act of kindness can result in our lucky moment.

Luck improves for these three zodiac signs on January 28, 2025:

1. Cancer

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Life improves during this very lovely Venus-Moon transit. You will go out of your way for a friend, and that feeling you're getting in return is something you did not expect to feel. Because you are kind to this person, they reward you ... that's lucky, isn't it?

You weren't working for a reward or even a "thank you" because you genuinely care about this person, but what this Venus-Moon alignment does for your life is that it puts things like friendship into perspective.

You are a very caring person, and when it comes to your friends, you go that extra mile; by doing so during a Venus-Moon transit, you create a very positive pocket of energy that has you feeling as if you're on top of the world. And that feels very lucky, indeed.

2. Libra

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

Your luck finally improves, Libra. You have always been good at gift-giving, and when you want to make someone feel special, you've got the magic touch; you know all the right things to say. Being a people pleaser may sound like a vast job, but when you focus on pleasing one person, that person is very lucky.

And when you bring this kind of attention to someone, your life changes and improves. During the Venus-Moon alignment, it's easy for you to feel at home with your emotions, and you may find yourself sharing your true self with someone.

What you feel right now is that it's best to concentrate on what's in front of you rather than to take on the world. You've got someone in your life who means everything to you, and you wish to become a better person for them.

3. Sagittarius

Coloriffic from Getty Images | Canva Pro

From a witness's point of view, it may not look like your life is improving. There's no reason to be excited at this point, but whoever is doing the witnessing isn't you, as it just so happens that this is an incredibly inspiring time for you and that you're about to get into something big and wonderful.

What you feel right now, Sagittarius, is that luck is on your side. During the Venus-Moon alignment, it's hard not to feel the love, and so much of it manifests as you being able to set aside what no longer matters to you to focus on what does.

While you like doing things on your own, you'll find helpers on January 28, and you'll see that it's a great feeling to know that there are people in your life willing to help you improve your chances and luck. You are in good hands with Venus.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.