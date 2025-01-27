4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On January 28, 2025

Four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe on January 28, 2025. If we open our hearts and our minds today, we are sure to pick up on the signs meant for us during the astrological transit of Moon conjunct Mercury. Mercury works fast and gets right to the point, and we're going to know what's what today.

Here we have a day that allows Aries, Taurus, Gemini, and Leo zodiac signs to figure out something once and for all. If we've been confused, this day helps us sort it all out. If we've been on the wrong path, this is the day when we straighten ourselves out.

Advertisement

Four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe on January 28, 2025:

1. Aries

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You can't help but feel as if the universe is conspiring to make your life fantastic on January 28, and Aries, you might just be right about that. What you found confusing and perhaps even irritating only yesterday feels like it's got purpose and direction.

Advertisement

Whenever your zodiac sign comes under the influence of a transit such as Moon conjunct Mercury, things happen quickly and efficiently. This helps you think clearly, too; now that the confusion is over, you feel much more ambitious and ready for what comes next.

This is a good season for you to start a new venture and the signs are all around, letting you know that the timing is right, so jump on in. Moon conjunct Mercury brings out your cleverness, too, so let your feelings out.

2. Taurus

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

During the transit of Moon conjunct Mercury, you will prove to someone in your life that not only are you nonplussed by something that they believe you should be fretting over, but that you are a pretty chill person in general.

January 28 has you feeling as if the signs are all around you, pointing the way to happiness, and this, oddly enough, disturbs others who can't find that happiness as easily as you do. By example, you will lead ... once again.

You know that if you give off a certain positive vibe, the universe will magnify that vibe and make your life a better place. So, when the walls fall, you'll be there, brushing off the dust and moving on ... with a smile on your face.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You've had something on your mind and you know that if you don't get it out of your system, you'll feel incomplete. There's something you want to say to someone, and it may even border on need. You've got to get this one thing off your chest, and during Moon conjunct Mercury, you'll do so.

This is the universe giving you space, Gemini. This is how the cosmos works with you to show you that you're not alone and that your intentions are supported. The signs are all around you: nothing is holding you back now.

Advertisement

January 28 provides you with the perfect conditions for delivering your message, and so, you should take full advantage of this transit and do what you know you have to do ... or rather, say. Communications are on your side, Gemini.

4. Leo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The signs are everywhere, and while you can see them clearly and you know what to do, you might still not believe it until you make that first move. That's what January 28 is all about, Leo, and during the transit of Moon conjunct Mercury, you'll know that the timing is right. The time is now.

This day is dedicated to conversation; you know you need to have one with that one person in your life, and while you might have been holding off for reasons only you know, you also realize that it's now or never.

The universe is telling you through signs and transits that this is your best moment and that you should strike while the iron is hot. Get whatever you want out of your system. Moon conjunct Mercury is here to pave the way to easy communication and quick response.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.