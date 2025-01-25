3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting With The Capricorn Moon On January 26, 2025

Even the most ambitious goals are achievable under the Capricorn Moon on January 26, 2025. Three zodiac signs make the most of this energy and enter themselves into a more fortunate era.

We will see these three zodiac signs rearranging their bank accounts (and perhaps adding on a few zeros) as their hard work and determination pay off. This is a good day to pay attention to what's going on, and with the Capricorn Moon upon us, it's best to focus on what needs change and what's been working for us all along.

This is a big money day, and while it's geared to benefit three particular zodiac signs, the financial luck here is for everyone.

Three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era on January 26, 2025

1. Taurus

It seems like everyone always has a bit of advice for you, but as you know, their advice rarely works in your world as you have your own ideas. You'd like to consider what they tell you to do, but they are not you, and you are quite the individual — especially when it comes to money-making.

All of this becomes crystal clear during the Capricorn Moon, and you may end up telling one of these advice-givers to back off — you've got this one. You are walking into a very fortunate era in your life right now, Taurus, and you don't want to blow it, which tends to happen when you let others' opinions undermine your intuitive gifts for making money.

You sense that you're entering a fortunate era, so you go with it ... on your terms.

2. Virgo

You might not have seen it this way last week, but it's now starting to hit you that your life is about to change. At first, this inevitable change felt scary and perhaps even negative; now you see it as your primo chance to do something you love.

What presents itself to you as a fortunate era needs only one thing from you to manifest as reality: your belief. You need to start seeing the future as positive and fruitful. The days of laziness and apathy are over, and the Capricorn Moon makes you very aware of this.

Because of the Capricorn Moon, you'll understand immediately that you're the one who saves your own life. You can handle big changes and you don't need to get approval or even help to make it all happen. You are strong and wise, and it's time to put that wisdom to good use, Virgo.

3. Capricorn

January has been such an excellent month for you, Capricorn, and with the Capricorn Moon on January 26, it's as if you've been granted full access to everything you need to know to make February even better.

You realize that during the Capricorn Moon, you are in the rare position of making sense out of your life, and what looks to be coming in strong is the idea that good fortune is inevitably yours for the asking. And you are asking.

What you do with your fortunate era is up to you, but you being a Capricorn lets us all know that it's about to be an excellent endeavor. You don't do things halfway; you strive for the best and you make the best even better. That's just who you are.

