3 Zodiac Signs Experience True Love On January 25, 2025

Three zodiac signs experience true love on January 25, 2025. As long as our astrological charts show us that Moon square Venus is with us on this day, then we know that we can trust our gut feeling regarding love and romance. We've fought hard to get here, and we are no longer interested in wasting time.

Romance has always played an important role in our lives, and for three zodiac signs, this day could tie in all of our thoughts and efforts. This is the day when many of us get closer to someone special, perhaps special enough to call true love.

We want to believe, and therefore, we do believe, and what we want to manifest in our lives is a love that doesn't waste our time but comes through with flying colors. During Moon square Venus, we find this is the day we've been waiting for.

Three zodiac signs experience true love on January 25, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

January 25 provides you with a clear view of the romantic situation you are presently in so you can experience true love. What once confused you is clear; this will work out after all. That's a good feeling, Aries, as your uncertainty needed closure.

This is a day that brings both closure and renewal. Whenever we have a transit as strong as Moon square Venus, we get to see the full picture, and Whatever bothers us clears up, allowing us to see it for what it is.

And in your case, it is true love. No, it's not perfect, nor could it ever be, but it's yours, and you can now see that it's good enough for you. And good enough is an excellent way to perceive love because this kind of love is indeed rare ... and it is yours to enjoy.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Wasting time in romantic situations is something you've done more times than you'd like to admit, but then again, how different are you from just about anyone else? We tend to believe with our hearts in the person we are with, and when it ends, so does our faith in love.

Still, you are someone who adores renewal and renovation, and during a transit like Moon square Venus, a Libra like yourself can't resist the lure of new love. The kicker is that this time around, the love is real, true, and long-lasting.

True love isn't just on the horizon; it reveals itself to you on January 25, and it seems very exciting to you that once again, you are getting the chance to experience something that could change your life for the better.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

You never expected to fall in love on January 25 with someone out of the blue, but then again, isn't that the best way to do it? During the transit, Moon square Venus, you will see all your doubts and skepticism about love come to a screeching halt.

When you are face to face with true love, you know it, and on this day, you feel as if something is shaking the Earth. Sound corny enough? Well, when has true love ever been less than totally corny? The thing is, we human beings love corniness.

So, get yourself a heaping plate of corny true love and count your lucky stars. You're the one chosen for such good fortune, Scorpio. This is going to be one incredibly happy day for you. Enjoy the true love ... and good luck.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.