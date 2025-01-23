Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 24, 2025

Three zodiac signs see their hardships come to an end on January 24, 2025. Challenges come and go, and when the cosmos provides us with the right kind of energy, we can easily overcome the issues in our lives and experience the sweet relief of our hard times coming to an end. According to astrology, we've got the Moon-Pluto alignment on our side, and that's all the power we'll need to get through this.

What lies ahead of us is the unknown, and while some of us might be afraid of the unknown, others want it over with already. These three zodiac signs will rise, meet their challenge ... and overcome it promptly.

We will see what the true strength of character is during the Moon-Pluto alignment, as change does not intimidate but inspires. Yes, the specifics are individualized, but a challenge is still a challenge, and after today, hard times are over for these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs see their hardships come to an end on January 24, 2025:

1. Taurus

So, times have been tough lately. What else is new? This is your life and in a way, you're no different than anyone else, except the thing with you, Taurus, is that when a challenge presents itself to you, you don't stop in your tracks and gawk.

You get on with it. You are a pure beast when it comes to getting the job done, and yeah, so what if this new obstacle is specific and personal? It's just all in a day's work for you, Taurus. By the end of the day you will see that your effort results in your hardships in this area coming to an end.

While there's a Moon-Pluto alignment showing you that, yes, there have been challenges, but this transit also alerts you to bring out your best tactics; can you beat the odds? Of course, you can, and being that you have a track record of overcoming challenges on January 24, is just the beginning of a long period of abundance. Finally.

2. Libra

During the Moon-Pluto alignment, you'll see that the changes you started to make are now taking themselves seriously and the hard times you've been experiencing are coming to an end. While you started the momentum here, so naturally, you may hit a few roadblocks along the way to success today.

It's just part of incorporating excellence into your journey, Libra. You anticipate specific challenges ahead of time, like a gamer, and you can solve things very easily in your head to overcome them. During the Moon-Pluto alignment, you are aided by the cosmos itself.

And so, your attitude towards specific challenges is the same as with challenges in general: you'll deal with them as they crop up. You've done it before, and you'll do it again. The power is with you, and you know it. By the end of the day it will be smooth sailing.

3. Sagittarius

January brought a slew of challenges that were quite specific and required you to work hard to overcome them. While they might have felt overwhelming at times, it was nothing you couldn't handle. You might be feeling pretty good about these challenges now, though, because each time you overcome one, it's like a little victory for you, Sagittarius.

What you've got is the Moon-Pluto alignment on your side this Friday, January 24, and what it helps you with is that your hard work and effort has paid off and hardships are coming to an end.

Leaving no loose ends is your major challenge, but you know where all of this is going, and you feel like even if the work has been back-breaking, it's all leading towards something great. Amazing and awesome, even.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.