Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs On January 22, 2025

On January 22, 2025, the Last Quarter Scorpio Moon does a whole lot of good for people who have planets in Gemini, Scorpio, and Aquarius. This Quarter Moon in Scorpio is here to help us finish off some leftover business, creating a space for new beginnings and bringing success to these three zodiac signs as they see their hard times come to an end.

What we'll see during this Quarter Moon in Scorpio transit is the path to true abundance and success. It's not always about money; sometimes, especially during Scorpio transits, it's about one's personal life.

We can expect to see success in personal goals on Wednesday, and we might even find that what we do inspires us to go further and further. Our hard times finally come to an end as receive new inspiration during the Quarter Moon in Scorpio, and this helps us to strive harder and dream bigger and see big accomplishments as a result.

Three zodiac signs see their hard times come to an end on January 22, 2025:

1. Gemini

A lot is going on in that world of yours, Gemini, and you have stopped wondering if your hard times are coming to an end because the truth is, you're starting to enjoy the ride. Or, it's more like you are letting yourself enjoy the ride and see that success is already yours.

You were, at one point, so goal-oriented that you missed the point of whatever it was that you were doing. It was always about success but never about the journey there.

During the Quarter Moon, you'll see that every single day is a blessing, a gift and that true abundance is found in accepting the moment, enjoying the wonderful people around you, and seeing how much you have already accomplished. As soon as you can feel grateful for your life, you can enjoy the moment, Gemini, then you will see that your hard times have come to an end.

2. Scorpio

While we have this Quarter Moon in your zodiac sign, Scorpio, success finds you easily causing your hard times to come to an end. It's quite easy to drum up new opportunities, and what you do with them turns out well. You're on a prosperous streak, and you may just strike gold, so to speak.

What's happening in your life is that you feel this immense potential; you know you can do it. You know you can make things happen simply by putting your mind to them. With effort and dedication, you'll draw abundance your way.

And you adore being successful, don't you, Scorpio? This Quarter Moon shows you that you get the gold if you stay the course. You have no intention of deviating; you see nothing but good times ahead of you, and now, all you must do is walk into it. It's yours for the taking.

3. Aquarius

There are so many things to be grateful for, and you may just spend a good portion of this Quarter Moon-influenced day feeling happy that success is seemingly always available to you. You have great positive energy, and that's what makes your hard times come to an end. Yes, you have your down moments, but not on this particular day; instead, you find success.

January 22 shows you that you have amazing potential, and while you may have always known it, you don't always take yourself up on it. During the Quarter Moon, you'll take a chance, just to see if getting out of that comfort zone works ... like they say it does.

And guess what? It not only works, but it also makes you believe in yourself in ways that far exceed your expectations. You feel as though you are a magnet for success and happiness. You are loved, cherished, and respected. Not bad for a day's work, Aquarius!

