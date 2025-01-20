3 Zodiac Signs Encounter Good Luck On January 21, 2025

On January 21, 2025, three zodiac signs are stuffed to the gills with positive energy and the good luck that comes with it. If we look to astrology for why such good luck is headed our way, we'll find that that's just what we get when Sun conjunct Pluto is transiting the sky.

When we say we encounter good luck today, we're talking about how we aren't exactly expecting it, and yet, we can see it and own it very, very easily. This luck may be a streak that comes from nowhere, but we're here and ready. Bring it.

Sun conjunct Pluto shows us that at any given moment, we can receive either good news or bad, and on this lucky day, we are totally in line for the good. Now, it's up to us to do what we will with this awesome encounter. Chances are we'll do the right thing.

Three zodiac signs encounter good luck on January 21, 2025:

1. Aries

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

Whenever you receive good news, your first impulse is to jump up and down gleefully. Then, you get down to business. You are always very energetic, and during a transit like Sun conjunct Pluto, help you to have good luck. You'll feel like the good fortune you've just encountered has happened for a purpose.

There's always a bigger story somewhere in there for you, Aries, and you plan on working this good luck for all its worth. You are, by nature, a very optimistic person, and during Sun conjunct Pluto, your positive energy will be spent on creating a new path and way of doing things.

If you can engage others in your unbridled positivity, then all the better. You like working with people, and you love getting them all to believe in your plan. You'll have great success working with others today — have fun!

2. Cancer

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

So, it appears that you recently did a good thing that helped you to encounter good luck. That could mean that you came through for a friend in their time of need, or perhaps you did something necessary, and you were the only one who took it upon yourself to be as helpful as you were.

On January 21, this good karma is coming back to you, and during Sun conjunct Pluto, you'll see that your good deed was noticed in a very big way. It seems as though you accrued some good brownie points with the universe, and now, it's your turn to receive good luck.

It's a nice thought, but it will be much more than just a thought by the end of the day. During Sun conjunct Pluto, you get to see major results and fantastic changes taking place. What happens today inspires you for the rest of the year.

3. Sagittarius

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

You've been on a good luck jag for quite a while now, but it's on January 21 that you encounter what it means to have good luck. Everything is working out for you professionally, and your personal life seems to be heading for the stars.

Whatever you've been up to, Sagittarius, the universe is giving you a clear sign to keep it going. You've found the trick to making yourself happy, and the cosmos applauds this, as it is with you all the way. It's time to receive that good fortune with gratitude and the knowledge that there's more where this comes from.

One little move from you creates a butterfly effect of a thousand great things to follow. It's all real, and you did it. Right now, you are in one of the better zones of your life, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.